Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 15

Updated
Published
12 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 15.

Project Wolbachia to be expanded to cover a third of HDB blocks from July as dengue cases surge

Weekly cases may soon cross 2,000 here, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

READ MORE HERE

Elderly at higher risk of severe illness from dengue: NCID head

Professor Leo Yee Sin noted that at least 30% of those aged 60 and above here have never had a dengue infection.

READ MORE HERE

Condo, HDB rents rise at quicker pace in May; more units leased

This marks the 17th straight month of growth for condo rents and the 23rd for HDB rents.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Genting Dream to sail again on June 15, fitted with internationally halal-certified kitchen

This is its first voyage since previous owner Dream Cruises applied to be wound up in February.

READ MORE HERE

Veteran prosecutor G. Kannan dies in accident while on holiday in Phuket

He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-based crypto hedge fund's cryptic tweet fuels speculation over losses

A tweet from Three Arrows Capital co-founder Zhu Su hinted at potential stress amid a deep sell-off in digital assets.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesian President Joko Widodo consolidates power with Cabinet reshuffle

Indonesian President Joko Widodo currently commands the support of seven out of nine political parties.

READ MORE HERE

Marquee, one of S'pore's largest clubs, to reopen on July 1; tickets on sale from June 16

Marquee is reopening after almost 2½ years as the battered nightlife scene gets back on its feet.

READ MORE HERE

Para-sports: Yip Pin Xiu wins gold at World Para Swimming C'ships; her fourth overall

She told ST: "There was pressure going into this meet because it’s a world title, so the team and I were trying to do our best to achieve this world title again."

READ MORE HERE

From risking poison to poring over batik: A day in a heritage conservator's life

Antique clothing and fabrics can be deadly as they are coloured with dyes containing arsenic and other dangerous chemicals.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top