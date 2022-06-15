Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 15.
Project Wolbachia to be expanded to cover a third of HDB blocks from July as dengue cases surge
Weekly cases may soon cross 2,000 here, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.
Elderly at higher risk of severe illness from dengue: NCID head
Professor Leo Yee Sin noted that at least 30% of those aged 60 and above here have never had a dengue infection.
Condo, HDB rents rise at quicker pace in May; more units leased
This marks the 17th straight month of growth for condo rents and the 23rd for HDB rents.
Genting Dream to sail again on June 15, fitted with internationally halal-certified kitchen
This is its first voyage since previous owner Dream Cruises applied to be wound up in February.
Veteran prosecutor G. Kannan dies in accident while on holiday in Phuket
Singapore-based crypto hedge fund's cryptic tweet fuels speculation over losses
A tweet from Three Arrows Capital co-founder Zhu Su hinted at potential stress amid a deep sell-off in digital assets.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo consolidates power with Cabinet reshuffle
Indonesian President Joko Widodo currently commands the support of seven out of nine political parties.
Marquee, one of S'pore's largest clubs, to reopen on July 1; tickets on sale from June 16
Marquee is reopening after almost 2½ years as the battered nightlife scene gets back on its feet.
Para-sports: Yip Pin Xiu wins gold at World Para Swimming C'ships; her fourth overall
She told ST: "There was pressure going into this meet because it’s a world title, so the team and I were trying to do our best to achieve this world title again."
From risking poison to poring over batik: A day in a heritage conservator's life
Antique clothing and fabrics can be deadly as they are coloured with dyes containing arsenic and other dangerous chemicals.