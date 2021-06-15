Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 15.

ISD detains S'porean Dickson Yeo, who spied for China, for acting as paid agent of foreign state

He was tasked with providing reports on issues of interest to his foreign handlers, including information on S'pore, said ISD.

MAS reprimands insurers for breaching rules on risk management, commission payments

They include AIA Financial Advisers, Prudential Assurance Company Singapore, Aviva and Aviva Financial Advisers.

Mandatory swab tests for stallholders at Redhill Market & Food Centre after Covid-19 case visits it

The tests would be carried out on June 15 and 16 at Block 84A Redhill Lane.

14 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 5 unlinked; no imported cases

For the first time since June 29, 2020, there were no imported cases reported.

AstraZeneca says its antibody treatment failed in preventing Covid-19 in exposed patients

The treatment did not achieve the main goal of preventing symptomatic Covid-19.

Ceiling falls on firefighters in Outram Park shophouse blaze, two taken to hospital

The fire, on the 3rd storey ceiling and attic of the shophouse, was extinguished at about 1.15pm.

More charges expected for woman caught on video not wearing a mask at MBS

The charges include those involving the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Denmark's Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 football match

The midfielder said he is feeling okay after collapsing during his country's Euro 2020 opener.

PM Muhyiddin unveils Malaysia's post-pandemic exit plan

Malaysia might gradually open up its economy, social sectors and also Parliament from September.

S'pore new private home sales drop 30% in May on heightened alert restrictions

But the drop in sales volume was not as drastic as during the first month of the circuit breaker in April 2020.

