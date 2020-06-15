Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 15.

S'pore to start phase 2 reopening on June 19; dining in public, social gatherings of up to 5 people, allowed

Retail shops, sports and other public facilities will reopen but a safe distance of at least 1m must be maintained.

Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening: What you can do from June 19

Sports, parks and other public facilities can reopen. Find out what else will reopen from Friday.

Travellers to pay for Covid-19 tests and SHN stays

Singapore citizens and permanent residents may serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence.

Singapore's total employment sees biggest decline ever in first quarter

The number of people working, excluding maids, fell by 25,600 in the three months to March 31 this year.

214 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community

There are no Singaporeans or permanent residents among the community cases confirmed on Monday.

IMDA CEO Tan Kiat How to leave post, expected to enter politics in upcoming Singapore general election

He is the latest of a string of senior public servants to have recently left their posts.

Local podcast group Okletsgo says sorry for misogynistic comments following President Halimah’s call for apology

President Halimah Yacob had criticised the show in a Facebook post.

Jail, fine for trio who paddled kayaks to Ubin and set up camp there during Covid-19 circuit breaker

They left their homes on April 13 and met up at Pasir Ris Park at around 8pm.

Court finds prominent Philippine journalist and Duterte critic Maria Ressa guilty of cyber-libel

The case stemmed from a story published in 2012 that alleged ties between a Philippine businessman and a high court judge.

MMA: One Championship star Angela Lee stays busy in lockdown, ready for title defence

One Championship's atomweight women's world champion had her last fight in October.

