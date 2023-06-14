Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 14, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MOH extends fee benchmarks to cover all private sector surgical procedures; hospital charges added to list
New benchmarks for hospital charges, apart from surgeons’ fees, will give patients a better idea of if bills are reasonable, said the authorities.
Registers of Electors open for public inspection from June 15 to 28 ahead of presidential election
The Elections Department said citizens can check their particulars electronically or physically.
Clearance time at Woodlands Train Checkpoint cut by half to 15 mins with automated kiosks: ICA
Travellers can use self-clearance kiosks, automated lanes and immigration counters manned by ICA officers.
S’pore’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 dips to 1.4%: MAS survey
The pessimism appears to stem from weaker-than-expected growth in the first quarter, and the manufacturing sector’s underperformance.
Scammers put up fake websites of popular brands on search engines in phishing scam: Report
LTA buys 44 new trains for Cross Island Line for $589 million
Man tries to force open another motorist’s locked door; S’pore police investigating road rage case
In a video, a driver can be seen alighting from his Volkswagen Touran and trying to open the door of another vehicle. He also banged on the window.
New ‘Merlion’ orchid discovered in Singapore
The last discovery of a new orchid species here was of the Nervilia singaporensis in 2019.
From iconic bookstore to coffee joint: Toast Box replaces Music Book Room at Bras Basah Complex
Toast Box, which will stay true to the heritage of the Music Book Room with its music-themed decor, will open on June 15.
Trump’s federal charges will test the resilience of his popularity and that of America
Many of the ex-US president’s Republican rivals accuse the Justice Department and FBI of being politicised, says US correspondent Charissa Yong.