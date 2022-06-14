Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 14.
Malaysia partially lifts chicken ban to allow exports of kampung and black chicken
Live kampung chicken can be brought into Singapore from today, and black chicken from June 18.
Shopee lays off workers in food delivery, online payments and global teams
Shopee has outposts in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines, with its regional headquarters in the Republic.
UK-Singapore digital economy deal enters into force
For consumers, laws and regulations will be established to protect them against fraudulent, misleading or deceptive conduct online.
US bear market: Why this could mean more pain ahead for investors
US stocks plunged into a bear market for the first time since March 2020, with Asia markets extending the sell-off.
S'pore offers infrastructure for innovation, constructive regulation that tech firms need to thrive: DPM Heng
He also called on companies seeking to scale up globally to look beyond the usual Asian markets like China, India, Japan and South Korea.
Disney-Pixar animated film Lightyear to screen with NC16 rating in S'pore
It is the first children's animation film in Singapore to be given the NC16 rating for LGBTQ+ content.
Hong Kong's famed floating restaurant Jumbo towed away after half a century
It was towed out of the city today after years of revitalisation efforts went nowhere.
Increase in eczema cases in Singapore during pandemic
Doctors attribute this to factors such as more frequent hand washing, working from home or a new pet.
Man who said it was his 'constitutional right' to insult 2 foreign workers convicted
The foreign workers were seeking shelter from the rain at a nearby corridor when the man scolded them.
Singaporean e-racer Aleef earned a dual scholarship from a racing team and a US uni. Here's his story.
He will study at Ball State University in Indiana, with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Team also backing his four-year studies.