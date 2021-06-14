Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 14.
P1 to 3 pupils to do one-week HBL when school reopens as MOE gradually allows students back to school
Only Primary 4 to 6 pupils, Secondary 3 to 5 students and all JC and Millenia Institute students will return to school on June 28.
18 community Covid-19 cases in S'pore among 25 new infections
This is the highest daily number of locally transmitted infections reported in Singapore since June 3.
Easing of Covid-19 measures: Larger groups seen at parks; beauty services in high demand
With two weeks left in June holidays, many of those who visited parks had young children with them.
E-scooter and e-bike riders must pass theory test by end of this year: LTA
They have to pass online test to continue using power-assisted bicycles, e-scooters in public spaces.
Man, 60, charged with attempted murder of another in Choa Chu Kang
He allegedly attacked a 52-year-old man with a knife last Saturday.
3 S'pore medical bodies say risk to heart from Covid-19 mRNA vaccines very small, public should get jabs
The risk posed by Covid-19 to health is much greater than the risk of the jabs, say the experts.
Jewel Changi Airport reopens to public; over 2,500 workers have tested negative for Covid-19
Close to 90 per cent of eligible staff have also taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Singapore firms fined $75,000 for personal data lapses affecting over 600,000 people
The data included names and contact numbers, and, in some cases, financial information.
Yio Chu Kang is 3rd town to feature dementia-friendly murals
It is estimated that one in 10 seniors in Singapore aged 60 and above - or around 86,000 people - has dementia.
30 years after Mount Pinatubo eruption, scientists look at how S'pore can be better prepared
Scientists are now looking into this historical event for insights into dealing with future disasters.