Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 13, 2023

‘I think people deserve to vote’: George Goh confident he will qualify for presidential election

He said he has put together a team of professionals “to discuss eligibility”.

PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 20

It will be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

International cooperation needed to take fight to scammers: Sun Xueling

Once scam proceeds are transferred across borders, enforcement becomes extremely difficult, she said.

Singaporean dies after motorcycle accident in southern Thailand

He left Singapore on Sunday night with the aim of reaching central Thailand, where he had planned to camp.

Malaysian police seeking Interpol’s help to get ‘full identity’, ‘latest location’ of comedian Jocelyn Chia

She had poked fun at Singapore’s rivalry with Malaysia and made light of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

Golden Village and The Projector collaboration to replace Cathay Cineplex at Cineleisure

The new cinema is expected to start screening by December 2023.

The Bottom Line: Are hot drinks better at cooling you down?

The idea is that hot drinks can cool one’s body temperature by increasing the rate of perspiration.

Hong Kong to recruit 27,000 foreign workers amid shortage

The city is struggling with a lack of workers in services and other industries.

Recalcitrant offender gets 12 years’ preventive detention after knife attack in lift

Abdul Karim V. Sickander had attacked two people including his former flatmate with a knife.

More than 10 months’ jail for teacher who took upskirt videos of colleagues and students

Over a period of more than three years, he took a total of 170 upskirt videos of at least 47 different victims.

