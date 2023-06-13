Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 13, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘I think people deserve to vote’: George Goh confident he will qualify for presidential election
PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 20
It will be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.
International cooperation needed to take fight to scammers: Sun Xueling
Once scam proceeds are transferred across borders, enforcement becomes extremely difficult, she said.
Singaporean dies after motorcycle accident in southern Thailand
He left Singapore on Sunday night with the aim of reaching central Thailand, where he had planned to camp.
Malaysian police seeking Interpol’s help to get ‘full identity’, ‘latest location’ of comedian Jocelyn Chia
She had poked fun at Singapore’s rivalry with Malaysia and made light of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.
Golden Village and The Projector collaboration to replace Cathay Cineplex at Cineleisure
The Bottom Line: Are hot drinks better at cooling you down?
The idea is that hot drinks can cool one’s body temperature by increasing the rate of perspiration.
Hong Kong to recruit 27,000 foreign workers amid shortage
Recalcitrant offender gets 12 years’ preventive detention after knife attack in lift
Abdul Karim V. Sickander had attacked two people including his former flatmate with a knife.
More than 10 months’ jail for teacher who took upskirt videos of colleagues and students
Over a period of more than three years, he took a total of 170 upskirt videos of at least 47 different victims.