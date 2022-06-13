Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 13.

Stiffer penalties for companies with poor workplace safety after spike in fatalities

These include the doubling of composition fines for offences observed during safety inspections, up to a maximum of $5,000.

Singapore to double number of eldercare centres by 2025, expand their services

MOH also plans to double the number of nursing home beds to more than 31,000 in the next 10 years.

Pioneer, Merdeka Generation eligible for up to $900 in MediSave top-ups in July

This year's MediSave top-ups will cost the Government $270 million.

Beijing tests millions, isolates thousands over Covid-19 bar cluster

About 10,000 close contacts of a bar cluster have been identified, and their residential buildings put under lockdown.

Infant taken to hospital, two cats rescued after Jurong East flat catches fire

The blaze started in the kitchen of the unit in Block 310.

Tesla lays off Singapore country manager after Elon Musk warns of global job cuts

Earlier this month, Elon Musk warned Tesla employees that he could cut 10 per cent of jobs worldwide at the electric carmaker.

S'pore resident buys entire 30th floor of Suntec City Tower 2 for $38.8 million

The buyer liked the unblocked view of Marina Bay and the well-thought-out renovation.

In-person university orientation activities return after two years of Covid-19 curbs

All six autonomous universities said they will have in-person activities on campus.

Thaksin's daughter takes Shinawatra brand to new Thai generation

She is launching herself into the deeply divided political scene ahead of polls due by March 2023.

A little exercise goes a long way, but do working Singaporeans have the time?

In the 2010 National Health Survey, one of the top three reasons for not exercising was "no time" due to work or family commitments.

