Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 12, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

Application for Presidential Election opens on June 13

Applications will close on the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Entrepreneur George Goh, who brought Harvey Norman to S’pore, announces bid to run for president

He is the group executive chairman of Ossia International, a company that deals in products such as footwear and apparel.

MOE announces measures to ease school bus driver crunch, including allowing more foreign drivers

School bus operators can also designate common pick-up and drop-off points from 2024.

HDB to double interim rental flats for families to 4,000 units over next two years

Families waiting for their new flats can apply for the temporary housing.

Success is less about means, more about meaning, says DPM Wong on renewing social compact

Conversations between the Government and Singaporeans over the past year showed an emerging consensus on what the refreshed social compact could look like, said Mr Wong.

Coldplay to perform for unprecedented four nights at National Stadium in January 2024

According to concert promoters Live Nation, the band is the first music act to play four nights at the venue.

New global development agenda should be inclusive and sustainable: DPM Heng

He said the key to dealing with shared global challenges is leadership from the US and China.

How resumes and interviews have evolved over the last 10 years

Employers expect candidates to be savvy with digital platforms.

SAF commando sets national record for most number of pull-ups in an hour

The 48-year-old completed an average of 11 pull-ups a minute for an hour to set the record.

Making e-payments when you travel: How to save on fees and guard against fraud

The majority of Singapore travellers still prefer paying in cash when overseas, a study finds.

