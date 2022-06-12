Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, June 12
Asia must learn right lessons from Ukraine at this dangerous point in history: Ng Eng Hen
The region should continue fostering peace, cooperation and economic interdependency, he says.
Beijing says ties with US won’t improve unless Washington stops trying to contain China
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe called on the US "to stop smearing" China and harming its interests.
How to cycle together as a family
Three families share their adventures on two wheels, favourite routes and safety tips.
New owner renames Russian McDonald's 'Vkusno i tochka'
PAP launches youth arm of Malay Affairs Bureau to better engage community
It will allow younger Malay/Muslim members to engage and collaborate with policymakers.
How to explore intertidal zones at the beach safely, with care for the marine animals
What happens when marine animals are removed from their habitats? Find out how you can explore beaches responsibly before the next low tide.
8 places to satisfy your sweet tooth with your CDC vouchers
From Instagram-worthy cakes to traditional goodies, here are eight places where dessert lovers can use their CDC vouchers.
Videos of Cambodia’s mud builders go viral on YouTube
MMA: UFC 275 sets gate takings record for sports events at Indoor Stadium
Bearing witness to the evil that men do
This allows us to connect with a place of real empathy within ourselves, of interconnectedness and a realisation of the wholeness of life, writes Meira Chand.