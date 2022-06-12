Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 12

Asia must learn right lessons from Ukraine at this dangerous point in history: Ng Eng Hen

The region should continue fostering peace, cooperation and economic interdependency, he says.

Beijing says ties with US won’t improve unless Washington stops trying to contain China

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe called on the US "to stop smearing" China and harming its interests. 

How to cycle together as a family

Three families share their adventures on two wheels, favourite routes and safety tips.

New owner renames Russian McDonald's 'Vkusno i tochka'

The new name means 'Delicious. Full Stop'.

PAP launches youth arm of Malay Affairs Bureau to better engage community

It will allow younger Malay/Muslim members to engage and collaborate with policymakers.

How to explore intertidal zones at the beach safely, with care for the marine animals

What happens when marine animals are removed from their habitats? Find out how you can explore beaches responsibly before the next low tide.

8 places to satisfy your sweet tooth with your CDC vouchers

From Instagram-worthy cakes to traditional goodies, here are eight places where dessert lovers can use their CDC vouchers.

Videos of Cambodia’s mud builders go viral on YouTube

Works of art made from mud and clay have gained over 86 million views on a Youtube channel called Building Technology. A group of artisanal builders were hired to create the structures for the online videos yet they are unaware of their fame.

Survivalist-style videos, featuring villagers, have amassed a large following. 

MMA: UFC 275 sets gate takings record for sports events at Indoor Stadium

The event attracted over 10,000 spectators, with gate receipts of over $2 million.

Bearing witness to the evil that men do

This allows us to connect with a place of real empathy within ourselves, of interconnectedness and a realisation of the wholeness of life, writes Meira Chand.

