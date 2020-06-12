Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 12

Singapore, F1 cancel night race 2020 over Covid-19 restrictions

Singapore GP said it was unable to proceed with the race due to the prohibitions imposed on access and construction of the event venue.

S'porean duo charged over alleged links to cheating case totalling over US$340m in loans

The former employees of a crude oil products supplier allegedly created fictitious sales contracts before submitting them to the eight banks.

463 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 18 in community

The community cases comprise eight Singaporeans or permanent residents and 10 work pass holders.

Up to 400,000 lower-income households to receive vouchers to spend on local businesses

The households, identified through various government help schemes, can use the vouchers at participating shops and stalls such as hawker stalls and mom-and-pop shops.

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin looks to snap polls to end battle with predecessor Mahathir

Party sources said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president made his intentions clear at its supreme council meeting on June 4.

Coronavirus: 3.67 million reusable masks collected, exercise to end on June 14

About 30 per cent of the collected masks were redeemed through the round-the-clock vending machines.

Authorities warn of fake TraceTogether apps, urge users to download from official sources

The fake apps have the same branding as the TraceTogether app, but contain malicious software designed to steal sensitive information such as passwords and banking details.

Coronavirus: Woman caught not wearing mask in Sun Plaza tells court she has multiple personalities

"Even if I were to plead guilty, what evidence is there that I would be given proper help?"

With broken bones and blisters, 9-year-old S. Korean girl jumps to neighbour's balcony to escape abusive parents

A neighbour found the girl on a roadside in Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, and called the police.

Fraudsters trying to pass their sites off as Singapore Pools'

Local gambling operator Singapore Pools said it had been repeatedly targeted by entities pretending to be the legitimate Singapore Pools.

