Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 11, 2023

‘I certainly much prefer a contest’, says Tharman of upcoming presidential election
Since making known his intention to run in the presidential election, Mr Tharman has been touted by commentators as a trump card in the polls.
17-year-old boy dies after fire in Yishun flat
SCDF found the boy unconscious in the smoke-logged unit on the 12th floor at an HDB block in Yishun.
Bye bye, dusty bookshelves: Reimagining the school library
A growing number of schools are revamping their decades-old libraries and overhauling their book selections, in a bid to attract more students.
Unanswered in indictment’s details on Trump’s hoarding of documents: Why?
Why CPF Life can be better than an investment property
The national annuity scheme can yield far better dollar-for-dollar returns than a rental property, writes Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.
Young & Savvy: Looking past the glitz of luxury investment
There is an intrinsic appeal to investing in luxury, but enjoying the product itself may distract from potential pitfalls, warns journalist Tay Hong Yi.
What a hole in my ceiling has taught me about sustainability
Take the time to consider a sustainable way of living if renovations are only a lifestyle choice, says the writer.
Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira betters European rivals in 200m win
She won the 200m final at the Athleticageneve meet in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday.
S’pore comedian Kumar slams US comic Jocelyn Chia, apologises to Malaysians
Stand-up comedy should not be used as a tool to vent out one's anger and hatred, said Kumar.
Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall gamifies museum experience for Dragon Boat Festival
Lost In Time: The Case Of The Missing Researcher requires participants to solve clues with answers hidden in the artefacts and captions in the exhibition.