Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 11, 2023

Updated
Published
5 min ago

‘I certainly much prefer a contest’, says Tharman of upcoming presidential election

Since making known his intention to run in the presidential election, Mr Tharman has been touted by commentators as a trump card in the polls.

READ MORE HERE

17-year-old boy dies after fire in Yishun flat

SCDF found the boy unconscious in the smoke-logged unit on the 12th floor at an HDB block in Yishun.

READ MORE HERE

Bye bye, dusty bookshelves: Reimagining the school library

A growing number of schools are revamping their decades-old libraries and overhauling their book selections, in a bid to attract more students.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Unanswered in indictment’s details on Trump’s hoarding of documents: Why?

Former aides say he simply kept the sensitive records because he saw them as 'mine'.

READ MORE HERE

Why CPF Life can be better than an investment property

The national annuity scheme can yield far better dollar-for-dollar returns than a rental property, writes Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.

READ MORE HERE

Young & Savvy: Looking past the glitz of luxury investment

There is an intrinsic appeal to investing in luxury, but enjoying the product itself may distract from potential pitfalls, warns journalist Tay Hong Yi.

READ MORE HERE

What a hole in my ceiling has taught me about sustainability

Take the time to consider a sustainable way of living if renovations are only a lifestyle choice, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira betters European rivals in 200m win

She won the 200m final at the Athleticageneve meet in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore comedian Kumar slams US comic Jocelyn Chia, apologises to Malaysians

Stand-up comedy should not be used as a tool to vent out one's anger and hatred, said Kumar.

READ MORE HERE

Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall gamifies museum experience for Dragon Boat Festival

Lost In Time: The Case Of The Missing Researcher requires participants to solve clues with answers hidden in the artefacts and captions in the exhibition.

READ MORE HERE

