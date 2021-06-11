Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 11.
Jewel to reopen on June 14; Changi Airport to roll out breathalyser tests for workers
The new, non-invasive test will gradually be scaled up to replace antigen rapid tests for more airport workers.
S'pore firm under probe for illegal mask manufacturing, repackaging
Health Sciences Authority advises public to stop using masks with the Vision Empire Healthcare brand.
MOM orders unloading work on vessel at Jurong Port to stop after man falls from 15m height
3 unlinked Covid-19 community cases among 9 new infections in Singapore
The new cases take Singapore's total tally to 62,245.
2 eateries closed, 77 park users fined for Covid-19 breaches as enforcement stepped up
Steamov Steamboat Buffet Restaurant will be closed for 30 days and The Starz Bistro for 10 days.
Umno chief meets Malaysian King, proposes ending emergency and reconvening Parliament
"This is to ensure the country's democratic system is defended," Mr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.
The 3Cs of racism: Ceca, Covid-19 and culture clash
Fighting racism means calling it out in public and online, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Second Covid-19 breathalyser system approved in Singapore
These fast tests will facilitate safe travel arrangements and screenings at large-scale events.
Naked man seen climbing on car, riding motorcycle without helmet arrested
He is also being investigated for other offences, such as public nuisance and possible traffic violations.
6½ years' jail for driver who sped with eyes closed, crashed into maid and left her to die
Sy Yong Da will be disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for a period of 10 years upon his release from prison.