Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 11.

Changi Airport sets up new transit holding areas, as SIA travellers from Australia, NZ allowed to fly through S'pore

Transfers to and from flights operated by other airlines are currently not permitted.

95,000 employers to get $450 million in wage credit payouts by June 30

Even as the Covid-19 situation evolves, the Government's priorities remain the same - to keep workers employed and help viable businesses stay afloat, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat wrote on Facebook.

422 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 5 in community

One Singaporean and four work pass holders make up the community cases confirmed on Thursday.

Face masks, face shields among 10 safety measures in place for Changi Airport's new transit holding areas

Temperature taking at the entrance for both staff and transiting passengers is one of the measures.

Student arrested by police after allegations of sexual harassment surface online

At least 10 teenage girls made claims on Twitter and Instagram that he had sent them lewd messages and photos.

Grab limits performance-based commission rebates to 18,000 drivers and cuts other schemes

The move is likely to prove unpopular with drivers.

The Big Story: Labour chief Ng Chee Meng on S'pore's employment future amid Covid-19

Mr Ng also talks about his biggest worries as labour chief, and weighs in on what is at stake for NTUC and workers at the next general election.

Zara owner to close up to 1,200 stores globally after first-ever loss; plans big online push

The closures are expected to be concentrated in Asia and Europe.

Philippine celebs decry death of single mom with Covid symptoms who waited 5 days for bus home

They have called out the government for what they refer to as its incompetence which led to the woman’s untimely death.

Imperial Treasure Nan Bei Restaurant in Ngee Ann City closed permanently

The 16-year-old restaurant served dishes from different Chinese regions.

