Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 10

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 10.

SportSG to take over ownership and management of Sports Hub from private consortium on Dec 9

This will allow it to make the Sports Hub more accessible to the broader community.

Singapore Sports Hub: Highs and lows since 2014

It was hoped that replacing the old stadium with a sleek new model would help Singapore host world-class sporting events.

Asia's largest cell-cultured chicken facility to be built in Bedok

The $61 million plant will house a 6,000-litre bioreactor, the largest one in the cultivated meat industry.

Tanjong Pagar crash: Driver's fiancee struggles to cope with online vitriol

"I deserve it... I am sorry for setting a bad example, and I am paying the price," she said.

ST's Invisible Asia video series, visuals shine at Inma Global Media Awards

One of the features focused on Japan's ostracised "untouchable" burakumin community.

Changi Airport T4 to reopen in Sept, half of T2 to be operational by Oct

The authorities are preparing for a travel spike during the winter holiday season, which begins in October. 

Doctors concerned over curbs on outpatient cancer treatment cover

Some patients may be left in the lurch when new rules to control the cost of cancer treatment kick in.

Japan will coordinate with Asean to tackle after-effects of Ukraine war

Mr Kishida is in his first official visit to Singapore since taking office last October to deliver the keynote speech at Asia's premier defence conclave, the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Ambulances will be sent out only for emergencies from 2023: SCDF

The SCDF responded to more than 210,000 EMS calls last year, a 12 per cent rise from 2020.

Former Miss Singapore World wins global pageant after 28-year hiatus from scene

In 1994, Ms Angela Lee Pickard lived her beauty queen dream to the fullest by competing in three pageants.

