Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 10

S'pore to ease Covid-19 rules in 2 phases: Group sizes upped to 5 from June 14; dining in to resume from June 21

Working from home will remain the default.

S'pore to ease Covid-19 curbs and reopen in 2 phases from June 14: Everything you need to know

Singapore will gradually reopen and move to phase 3 (heightened alert) in two steps.

Singaporeans aged 12 to 39 can book vaccination appointments from Friday

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 infection should also receive a single dose of vaccine.

Covid-19 self-test kits to be sold at some retail pharmacies from June 16

Sales will be initially limited to 10 antigen rapid test kits per person to ensure there are adequate supplies for all.

Staff in higher-risk settings with unmasked customers to undergo regular Covid-19 testing

These include workers at dine-in F&B establishments, saunas and gyms and fitness studios where clients are unmasked.

4 Covid-19 community cases among 13 new infections in Singapore

Two of the community cases are unlinked.

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after data revision

It came after Bihar state revised its figures to account for people who died at home or in private hospitals.

Ngee Ann Poly lecturer involved in racist remark incident made Islamophobic comments in class, says ex-student

She said Mr Tan Boon Lee tried to start a debate about Islam during a class in 2017.

Cyclist fined for punching lorry driver in road rage incident along Jalan Eunos

He was fined $5,600 for the incident that happened in 2019.

Robinsons to reopen as online mall on June 24

The 163-year-old retailer closed its last physical outlet in Singapore in January.

