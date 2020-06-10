Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 10.

Singapore to start human clinical trials for potential Covid-19 treatment

It is meant to determine the safety and effectiveness of TY027, a monoclonal antibody or immune system protein that specifically targets the virus that causes Covid-19.

451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in community

Three Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the seven community cases.

Remdesivir approved for Covid-19 treatment in Singapore

Infectious diseases specialists can now administer the drug to seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

Doctor accused of raping and molesting patient cleared of charges

Dr Wee Teong Boo was originally tried for molesting the patient during a medical examination in 2015 and for raping her during another visit.

askST: Do I need to be tested for Covid-19 if I have a cough?

And, what is the Swab And Send Home programme?

Table shields to be installed at Thomson Plaza foodcourt for trial in phase 2

In a month-long trial, 50 tables in the foodcourt will have the clear acrylic sheets between diners.

Interstate traffic rises as Malaysia moves towards recovery phase

Authorities are expecting traffic on highways to spike as families reunite having missed out during the Hari Raya celebrations last month.

askST: What Sembcorp Marine's $2.1b recapitalisation plan means for minority shareholders

The plan involves a rights issue and subsequent share distribution, with the end result being a demerger of the two companies.

Gamescom Asia postponed to 2021 over Covid-19 concerns

The major gaming festival was due to take place for the first time here in October.

Documentaries with emotional pull draw in Singaporeans

When it comes to documentaries, what matters for Singaporeans is not so much the subject but how it is presented. Find out why.

