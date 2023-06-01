Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 1, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PAP town councils to raise service and conservancy charges from July 1
Up to 30 years’ jail for possession of cannabis with roll-out of stricter drug laws from June
The previous maximum penalty for possessing a controlled drug was 10 years’ jail, a $20k fine, or both.
PM Lee tests positive for Covid-19 again; doctors cite ‘rebound’ which occurs in 5-10% of cases
New MRT trains with more space, larger windows to run on North-South, East-West Lines from June 4
The trains have features like more open spaces for strollers, large windows and perch seats.
‘Why is your client smiling?’ Judge asks lawyer of voyeur who filmed women
Seatrium, formerly Sembcorp Marine, says CPIB probe relates to events ‘prior to 2015’; shares fall 2.4%
The company said it is unable to comment further at this stage as investigations are still ongoing.
Theme parks in Malaysia see a boost in visitors during school holidays from locals and Singaporeans
S'pore, China ink deal to set up bilateral defence hotline
The signing took place after the first official meeting between Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu.
Crypto.com gets major payment institution licence from MAS
With the licence, Crypto.com can continue to extend its digital payment token services to Singapore customers.
Man allegedly duped Chubb Insurance Singapore into paying out over $8.9 million in false claims
Police investigations showed that some monies were deposited to man’s personal bank accounts.
