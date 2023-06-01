Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 1, 2023

Updated
Published
7 min ago

PAP town councils to raise service and conservancy charges from July 1

The fees were last raised in June 2018, with the hike phased over two years.

READ MORE HERE

Up to 30 years’ jail for possession of cannabis with roll-out of stricter drug laws from June

The previous maximum penalty for possessing a controlled drug was 10 years’ jail, a $20k fine, or both.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee tests positive for Covid-19 again; doctors cite ‘rebound’ which occurs in 5-10% of cases

He says he feels fine but will isolate himself until he tests negative.

READ MORE HERE

New MRT trains with more space, larger windows to run on North-South, East-West Lines from June 4

The trains have features like more open spaces for strollers, large windows and perch seats.

READ MORE HERE

‘Why is your client smiling?’ Judge asks lawyer of voyeur who filmed women

Darren Yeo Wei Hong was sentenced to a year’s jail for his offences.

READ MORE HERE

Seatrium, formerly Sembcorp Marine, says CPIB probe relates to events ‘prior to 2015’; shares fall 2.4%

The company said it is unable to comment further at this stage as investigations are still ongoing.

READ MORE HERE

Theme parks in Malaysia see a boost in visitors during school holidays from locals and Singaporeans

The weakening Malaysian ringgit is also attracting more Singaporeans to Johor.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore, China ink deal to set up bilateral defence hotline

The signing took place after the first official meeting between Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu.

READ MORE HERE

Crypto.com gets major payment institution licence from MAS

With the licence, Crypto.com can continue to extend its digital payment token services to Singapore customers.

READ MORE HERE

Man allegedly duped Chubb Insurance Singapore into paying out over $8.9 million in false claims

Police investigations showed that some monies were deposited to man’s personal bank accounts.

READ MORE HERE

