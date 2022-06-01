Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 1.

First day of Malaysia's chicken export ban: Sellers in S'pore face higher costs, stopping operations

Chicken rice sellers prepared to sell frozen chicken once their fresh supplies run out.

Chicken being sold at double the price in Malaysia

The government has fixed a retail ceiling price for chicken of RM8.90 (S$2.80) a kilogram, effective from Feb 5 to June 5.

Bookings for Mice industry in S'pore gathering pace; STB says full recovery by 2025

Singapore hosted more than 150 events in the first three months of this year. 

Shanghai reopens with trepidation after two-month Covid-19 lockdown

Celebrations have been tempered by fears of a resurgence in cases and another lockdown.

2 crashes on PIE in close succession: Man arrested for suspected drink driving

The first accident involved a motorcycle and car, while the second accident was a seven-car pile-up.

Dog trainer who left two dogs in her car boot, resulting in their deaths, fined $8,000

She had been distracted by a social media post.

Singapore has zero tolerance for hate speech: Teo Chee Hean

"We need to ensure that our communities are resilient against extremist rhetoric, especially online," he said.

i Light Singapore returns after two years with electronic fireflies, alien jellyfish

After a two-year hiatus, the festival is back with 20 light art installations by participants from 14 countries.

LTA awards $372.6m contract to erect 0.9km viaduct to Hwa Seng Builder

Construction on the 0.9km section of the Loyang Viaduct is expected to start in the third quarter of the year and complete by the end of 2028.

Cycling: Singaporean Jared Hui qualifies for inaugural Gravel World Championships

The discipline takes place mainly on unsealed roads like gravel, forest tracks, farm roads and cobbles.

