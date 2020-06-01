Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 1.

Face masks to be default option for people when out, face shields don't provide enough protection

Only specific groups will be allowed to wear face shields in place of face masks, including teachers and children below 12 years of age.

11 dorms to be built by Govt in next 2 years for 100,000 workers; temporary spaces for 60,000 workers ready by end of the year

These are part of efforts to reduce the density of dormitories and make them more resilient to public health risks.

Dealing with Covid-19 is 'a marathon, not a sprint', S'pore must remain cautious and vigilant: PM Lee

He urged Singaporeans to keep their guard up as the country lifts some circuit breaker measures on Tuesday.

408 new coronavirus cases, with none in community, taking total to 35,292

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up all the new cases.

Trains and buses to run at pre-circuit breaker frequencies from June 2 amid safe distancing challenges

Train operating hours will return to normal. Selected bus services serving mainly discretionary or recreational areas will continue to be suspended.

2 in 3 working S'poreans do not have savings to last them beyond 6 months

Around half had already suffered wage cuts, were prescribed no-pay leave or had their commission earnings reduced.

US clampdown on protests sparks criticism by Chinese netizens, media and officials

"I can't breathe," tweeted Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying last Saturday in a rebuttal to her US counterpart's criticism of impending national security laws in Hong Kong.

Digital ambassadors will earn $1,800 to $2,100, with one-year temporary contract

Digital ambassadors will encourage stallholders at hawker centres and wet markets to adopt e-payment.

All pump prices down after SPC's two-week stand-off

Industry watchers reckon SPC's resistance to the previous round of price increases had contributed to latest downward adjustments.

OCBC to cut salary credit bonus interest on 360 account from July 1

The bank will also stop offering the credit card spend bonus interest on the 360 account from July 1.

