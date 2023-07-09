Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 9, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Visit to Beijing a step forward to put US-China relations on ‘surer footing’, says Yellen
She is the second Cabinet-level member of Mr Biden’s administration to visit Beijing in a month.
Five-year plan launched to energise Kampong Glam, attract more visitors
As part of the initiatives to liven up the area, the open space at Sultan Gate could soon host community events.
‘She was such a fighter’: Terminally ill mother dies one week after daughter gets married in hospital
Ms Aqilah, who graduated on Saturday with a medical degree, had spent hours studying beside her mother’s hospital bed.
She sacrificed her career, yet controlling husband made her feel she was never good enough
Coercive control and sexual abuse are now spelled out as forms of family violence in laws.
Can we rely on foreign maids alone for eldercare?
Many options, suiting different budgets, have sprung to help families care for the elderly.
Runaway horse takes Bukit Timah Expressway for its race track
NUS law professor, 70, killed in Thomson Road accident
The late professor Tan Yock Lin (left) was a “legal giant who behaved like he was the least of us”, said NUS law professor Hans Tjio (right).
‘He showed no sign of depression’: How mental health groups help suicidal youth
Young people are taking charge of their own lives to find a partner
Dating apps are very time-consuming and tedious, says K.J. Shakti, a 27-year-old who participated in a blind-date show.
I don’t want a car in Singapore and, increasingly, I’m not alone
The writer daydreams on buses while some shun cars on account of prices and pollution.