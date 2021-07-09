Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 9.

Booster shots against Covid-19 may begin around Chinese New Year, if needed: Ong Ye Kung

The boosters may be needed to augment immunity and better fight against new variants that may emerge.

'My words were bigoted': Ex-Ngee Ann Poly lecturer in racist incident apologises to couple, S'poreans

He added the incident has prompted him to "dig deep" and reflect on his behaviour and motivations.

More local workers sought help on salary disputes, wrongful dismissals amid Covid-19

Salary claims made up some 83 per cent of the complaints and dismissal claims some 15 per cent.

Man arrested for armed robbery at Bukit Batok licensed moneylender involving $22,000

The man had purportedly indicated he had a knife in his bag.

8 F&B outlets closed, 13 other outlets in S'pore fined for Covid-19 safe management breaches

The F&B outlets include Nando's at Plaza Singapura, Carl's Jr at Jurong Point shopping mall, and Food Junction at Bugis Junction.

Umno move to tackle Malaysia's Covid-19 crisis, not power grab: Zahid

Umno's announcement on Thursday urged Mr Muhyiddin Yassin to resign over alleged failures of his government.

1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case in Singapore

The locally transmitted case is currently unlinked.

Make-or-break time for Indonesia in battle against Covid-19 as daily deaths hit record high

Critics have blamed Jokowi and his govt for their reluctance to impose a strict, large-scale lockdown.

Envy nickel trading boss alarmed some banks in Singapore long before his arrest

Banks here had filed suspicious transaction reports to the police and also closed some of Ng Yu Zhi’s accounts.

Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for no-spectator torch relay

The public were kept away from the low-key arrival ceremony over virus fears.

