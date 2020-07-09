Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 9.

Dengue cases still surging with about 250 new infections every day

A further 887 people were infected in the first 3½ days of this week - or about 250 cases a day.

READ MORE HERE

125 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 21 in the community and 1 imported

Four Singaporeans or permanent residents and 17 work pass holders are among the cases confirmed.

READ MORE HERE

Shopper traffic stabilises 3 weeks into phase two of Singapore's reopening, but many spend cautiously

The initial rush of crowds seen during the first week of phase two has subsided, as malls and customers acclimatised to safe distancing rules.

READ MORE HERE

Prayers resume at Al-Ansar mosque in Bedok after disinfection following visits by Covid-19 patient

As a precautionary measure, the mosque was closed from the evening of July 7 until July 8 to allow for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection.

READ MORE HERE

Close to 7 times more HDB resale flats sold in June compared with May

Estimates showed that about 2,450 HDB resale flats were sold in June, up from 364 the month before.

READ MORE HERE

Mercury dips to 22.9 deg C in Singapore on Cooling-off Day

It was recorded in Pasir Panjang slightly before 8am.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Former national player Hafiz Rahim dies aged 36 after motorcycle accident

SINGAPORE - The grey skies and gloomy weather on Thursday morning (July 9) reflected the sombre mood of many in the local football fraternity, who learnt of the passing of "one of the nicest guys" in the local game.

READ MORE HERE

Primary 1 registration: 4 schools to hold ballot for parents in alumni association or school advisory committee

The results will be out on July 13.

READ MORE HERE

Winding-up petitions filed against PappaRich restaurant group in Malaysia

A spokesman from PappaRich Singapore said that business at its seven outlets here "will continue as per usual".

READ MORE HERE

15 months' jail for 'spiritual healer' who molested two women under pretext of performing rituals

Five other similar charges involving two other victims were taken into consideration during sentencing.

READ MORE HERE