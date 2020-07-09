Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 9.
Dengue cases still surging with about 250 new infections every day
A further 887 people were infected in the first 3½ days of this week - or about 250 cases a day.
125 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 21 in the community and 1 imported
Four Singaporeans or permanent residents and 17 work pass holders are among the cases confirmed.
Shopper traffic stabilises 3 weeks into phase two of Singapore's reopening, but many spend cautiously
The initial rush of crowds seen during the first week of phase two has subsided, as malls and customers acclimatised to safe distancing rules.
Prayers resume at Al-Ansar mosque in Bedok after disinfection following visits by Covid-19 patient
As a precautionary measure, the mosque was closed from the evening of July 7 until July 8 to allow for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection.
Close to 7 times more HDB resale flats sold in June compared with May
Estimates showed that about 2,450 HDB resale flats were sold in June, up from 364 the month before.
Mercury dips to 22.9 deg C in Singapore on Cooling-off Day
It was recorded in Pasir Panjang slightly before 8am.
Football: Former national player Hafiz Rahim dies aged 36 after motorcycle accident
SINGAPORE - The grey skies and gloomy weather on Thursday morning (July 9) reflected the sombre mood of many in the local football fraternity, who learnt of the passing of "one of the nicest guys" in the local game.
Primary 1 registration: 4 schools to hold ballot for parents in alumni association or school advisory committee
The results will be out on July 13.
Winding-up petitions filed against PappaRich restaurant group in Malaysia
A spokesman from PappaRich Singapore said that business at its seven outlets here "will continue as per usual".
15 months' jail for 'spiritual healer' who molested two women under pretext of performing rituals
Five other similar charges involving two other victims were taken into consideration during sentencing.