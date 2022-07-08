Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 8

Updated
Published
54 sec ago

Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 8.

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot at rally

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and a gun has been recovered at the scene.

Suspect was unhappy with Abe, intended to kill him

Tetsuya Yamagami is a former Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force member.

Shinzo Abe: The leader who returned stability to Japan

Mr Abe was popularly known for his "Abenomics" brand of policies, through which he revived Japan's flagging economy.

Many questions around killing of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Was the shooter acting alone, or was there a larger conspiracy? Is the motive ideological, a punitive strike for changing his nation in fundamental ways?

President Halimah, PM Lee express shock, sadness at shooting of former Japanese PM Abe

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was deeply shocked and called the shooting "a senseless act of violence".

Over 300 men and women in S'pore under police investigation for involvement in scams

The suspects, aged 16 to 76, are believed to be involved in more than 1,078 scam cases, including Internet love scams and loan scams.

Man, 27, who allegedly chased another person while holding a sword, charged in court

He was charged with having in his possession a katana sword that was 73cm long.

Resorts World Cruises adds Kuala Lumpur home port for Genting Dream cruise liner

Cruise-goers can now choose to depart either from Singapore or Kuala Lumpur.

From grain to glass: The making of a $195,000 Scotch whisky

Royal Salute’s Platinum Jubilee Edition marks Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as Britain’s monarch.

Founder of collapsed Singapore oil trader Zenrock charged over $147m fraud

Singaporean Xie Chun and his co-conspirator were both slapped with four charges to do with cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust.

