Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 8

Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 8.
Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot at rally
Suspect was unhappy with Abe, intended to kill him
Shinzo Abe: The leader who returned stability to Japan
Mr Abe was popularly known for his "Abenomics" brand of policies, through which he revived Japan's flagging economy.
Many questions around killing of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
Was the shooter acting alone, or was there a larger conspiracy? Is the motive ideological, a punitive strike for changing his nation in fundamental ways?
President Halimah, PM Lee express shock, sadness at shooting of former Japanese PM Abe
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was deeply shocked and called the shooting "a senseless act of violence".
Over 300 men and women in S'pore under police investigation for involvement in scams
The suspects, aged 16 to 76, are believed to be involved in more than 1,078 scam cases, including Internet love scams and loan scams.
Man, 27, who allegedly chased another person while holding a sword, charged in court
Resorts World Cruises adds Kuala Lumpur home port for Genting Dream cruise liner
From grain to glass: The making of a $195,000 Scotch whisky
Royal Salute’s Platinum Jubilee Edition marks Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as Britain’s monarch.
Founder of collapsed Singapore oil trader Zenrock charged over $147m fraud
Singaporean Xie Chun and his co-conspirator were both slapped with four charges to do with cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust.