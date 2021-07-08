Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 8.

PM Muhyiddin can still exercise executive powers, says Malaysia's A-G

There are no clear facts to show that the PM no longer enjoys the majority support of lawmakers in Parliament, said the A-G.

READ MORE HERE

Umno's immediate withdrawal of support for Malaysia PM Muhyiddin: What does this mean?

Here is a look at how things stand at the moment, as well as how the situation came to this.

READ MORE HERE

Wastewater surveillance sites for Covid-19 to double by 2022 from current 200: NEA

Infected individuals may shed Covid-19 viral fragments in their stool or sputum - a mix of saliva and mucus.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Heart inflammation after Covid-19 jabs: What does it mean for you?

Rare cases of heart inflammation have been reported with Covid-19 vaccines that use mRNA technology.

READ MORE HERE

452 suicides reported in Singapore in 2020 amid Covid-19, highest since 2012

The increase in suicide deaths was observed across all age groups.

READ MORE HERE

Vietnam SEA Games postponed to 2022 over Covid-19 concerns

The Vietnam NOC will explore new dates, with April or May among the options.

READ MORE HERE

Novena Global Healthcare co-founder Terence Loh declared bankrupt

Mr Loh, 43, has total outstanding debts of about $70 million with five banks.

READ MORE HERE

3 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 13 imported cases

Two of the locally transmitted cases are unlinked.

READ MORE HERE

Japan announces Covid-19 state of emergency throughout Olympics

Reports said organisers could bar fans from almost all events at the Games.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices rise for 12th straight month; 19 million-dollar flats sold in June

Prices continued to climb and more flats changed hands as tightened Covid-19 measures were eased.

READ MORE HERE