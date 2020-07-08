Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 8.
158 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community and 3 imported
Four Singaporeans and permanent residents and five work pass holders are among the cases confirmed.
COE prices rise all round as bidding resumes after Covid-19 circuit breaker suspension
Market observers noted that the increases were modest, considering that motor dealers had three months to collect bookings.
Editor's Take: Will social media sentiment translate into actual vote share?
This is the last episode of GE2020 Editor's Take, a daily series where senior ST editors share their thoughts on what the top news of the day will be.
Inconsistent manpower policies and renegotiating FTAs will erode confidence in S'pore, says Chan Chun Sing
"What we need to do is make sure that we have a conducive environment to inspire confidence in investors to plant their investments in Singapore, to create good jobs," he said.
No physical rallies, but WP's Low Thia Khiang delivers trademark Teochew speech in new video
"Every general election since 1991, I would speak in Teochew at Hougang rallies," he said in a message posted on the party's social media channels.
The Big Story: GE2020 candidates make final pitch on last day of hustings
Check out some of the day's highlights from the campaign trail on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.
PAP's Hany Soh adapts campaign after foot fracture, SDP's Bryan Lim suffers ligament strain
Both candidates were out and about on Wednesday, the last day of campaigning before the election on Friday.
Maid charged with murder of elderly woman in Upper Serangoon home
Myanmar national Sandar Htoo, 34, is accused of killing Madam Ang Pek Chai, 95.
Home-grown sports retailer Sportslink goes out of business
It was founded in 1983 by the late Mr Lim Kau Tee as Sports Interlink, a single store in Queensway Shopping Centre.
Cinemas reopening on July 13: Operators gearing up, mixed views from moviegoers
Cinema operators tell The Straits Times they are all set to welcome patrons again on July 13 with new safety measures in place.