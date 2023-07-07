Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 7, 2023

Updated
Published
43 min ago

S’pore’s green transition expected to increase clean energy sector workforce by 80% by 2032

The power sector is also expected to expand by hiring 800 workers.

READ MORE HERE

Students, parents upset over ‘morbid’ O-level Chinese listening comprehension passage

The story was on deaths at a hospital caused by a cleaner unplugging the life support system to power his vacuum cleaner.

READ MORE HERE

Caltex raises pump prices in Singapore, Shell fuels remain costliest

Caltex’s fuel prices are now up to five cents a litre higher than those of other pump operators.

READ MORE HERE

ICA to raise issue of train safeguards with KTM after woman falls onto track at Woodlands Checkpoint

ICA said the train design made it possible for passengers to open the doors of the train from inside the carriage.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Lawrence Wong to chair EDB’s International Advisory Council

He will replace Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who has held that post since 2014.

READ MORE HERE

Funeral director who allegedly assisted ex-boyfriend in suicide wants to claim trial

The single mother of two daughters also applied to change her lawyers.

READ MORE HERE

FAS to work on 10 areas for SEA Games teams after review, pledges to build a better future

The Young Lions had a disastrous campaign in Cambodia, losing 7-0 to Malaysia and finishing last in their group.

READ MORE HERE

Philippine military raises ‘alarming concern’ as China beefs up presence in disputed sea

At least 47 Chinese militia vessels were seen swarming Iroquois Reef and 7 Chinese maritime assets were spotted near Sabina Shoal.

READ MORE HERE

Why Asean should not falter in face of Myanmar junta’s intransigence

As Asean foreign ministers meet, pressure is growing to abandon the 5-point consensus agreed on after the military coup, according to the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Taylor Swift fans dash to join queue; shouting matches ensue as general ticket sale starts

Tempers flared at Bukit Timah CC, and some received error messages despite not having used their access codes.

READ MORE HERE

