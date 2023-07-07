Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 7, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore’s green transition expected to increase clean energy sector workforce by 80% by 2032
Students, parents upset over ‘morbid’ O-level Chinese listening comprehension passage
The story was on deaths at a hospital caused by a cleaner unplugging the life support system to power his vacuum cleaner.
Caltex raises pump prices in Singapore, Shell fuels remain costliest
Caltex’s fuel prices are now up to five cents a litre higher than those of other pump operators.
ICA to raise issue of train safeguards with KTM after woman falls onto track at Woodlands Checkpoint
ICA said the train design made it possible for passengers to open the doors of the train from inside the carriage.
DPM Lawrence Wong to chair EDB’s International Advisory Council
Funeral director who allegedly assisted ex-boyfriend in suicide wants to claim trial
FAS to work on 10 areas for SEA Games teams after review, pledges to build a better future
The Young Lions had a disastrous campaign in Cambodia, losing 7-0 to Malaysia and finishing last in their group.
Philippine military raises ‘alarming concern’ as China beefs up presence in disputed sea
At least 47 Chinese militia vessels were seen swarming Iroquois Reef and 7 Chinese maritime assets were spotted near Sabina Shoal.
Why Asean should not falter in face of Myanmar junta’s intransigence
As Asean foreign ministers meet, pressure is growing to abandon the 5-point consensus agreed on after the military coup, according to the writer.
Taylor Swift fans dash to join queue; shouting matches ensue as general ticket sale starts
Tempers flared at Bukit Timah CC, and some received error messages despite not having used their access codes.