Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 7.
Boris Johnson to resign as British PM
Who could replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister?
While several possible successors have been suggested, there is no clear favourite to succeed Mr Johnson.
Lorry driver arrested after ramming into 11 vehicles near Woodlands Checkpoint
HDB resale prices rise for 24th straight month in June; ground floor Yishun flat sold for $1m
Last month, 31 HDB resale flats changed hands for at least $1 million, up from 30 in May.
First day of Singapore-Desaru ferry service sees healthy crowds of families
From July 7 to Oct 6, ferry operator Batam Fast is charging $98 for a return ticket for bookings via its website and social media pages.
New F-16 manoeuvre involving two jets at close proximity among aerial display highlights at NDP
Parts of Western Catchment forest to be cleared for expansion of water plant
Hong Kong suspends flight bans as it eases Covid-19 rules
The Hong Kong government said the ban caused “unnecessary trouble” and inconvenience to residents.
Inflation accelerates across Asia as experts warn of higher prices to come
Governments are expected to take actions which could increase the burden for households.
Singing for your supper: Aspiring talents in S'pore's busking scene
The buzz over a Cathay singer reflects the changes in the busking scene in Singapore, especially among the young.