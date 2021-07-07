Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 7.
S'pore to allow up to 5 to dine in from July 12, gathering size may go up to 8 end-July with 50% vaccinated
Working from home will remain the default arrangement, though gatherings at the workplace will be allowed for up to 5 people.
TraceTogether check-in will be back in supermarkets from July 21
This is due to the high volume of patrons in supermarkets, which increases the risk of Covid-19 transmission.
Cause of cardiac arrest for 16-year-old who got Covid-19 vaccine still being investigated
The shot is one of several possibilities that specialists are chasing, says Singapore's director of medical services.
Football: Up to 250 fans allowed at Singapore Premier League games from July 17
Fans who are not fully vaccinated must produce a negative Covid-19 test result.
Singapore's Covid-19 rules from July 12: 9 things you need to know
The easing of the rules comes as the proportion of Singapore residents who have been vaccinated is expected to cross the two-third mark.
Misrepresentations of Ceca have caused unnecessary public concern: PM Lee
If we put the blame on Ceca, that will not solve our problem but instead make it worse, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Two rescued from Ang Mo Kio flat after blaze involving PMA scooter
Members of the public doused the fire by splashing buckets of water through the window and doorway of the unit.
Singaporean teenager who threatened to kill EPL footballer sentenced to 9 months' probation
Derek Ng De Ren, 19, sent the threats from anonymous Instagram accounts.
5 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 2 unlinked
Five of the seven imported cases were detected upon arrival.
Indonesia expands nationwide Covid-19 curbs
The new restrictions applies to dozens of cities and extends from Sumatra island in the west to easternmost Papua.