Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 7.

Every working Singaporean needs to be on 'moving escalator' of better skills and income: Tharman

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the first order of business in the coronavirus pandemic is to stop unemployment from spiralling upwards.

Coronavirus: More people getting infected at workplaces following phase 2 reopening

Workplace infections have risen from 22 per cent before phase two, to 36 per cent now.

No second wave of Covid-19 infections yet, but risk is there as shown in Tampines cases: Gan Kim Yong

Mr Gan said he was concerned that the Tampines cluster could be a major outbreak for Singapore, and the Covid-19 task force decided to test everyone in the section of the building.

Police investigating netizen who claims to have flagged WP's Raeesah Khan's social media posts

The netizen is being investigated for the alleged offences of harassment and posting comments on social media with deliberate intent to wound religious or racial feelings.

Ex-principal and tutors found guilty of helping students cheat during O-level exams

Principal of the now-defunct Zeus Education Centre Poh Yuan Nie and two tutors - her niece Fiona Poh Min and Feng Riwen - were each found guilty of 27 counts of cheating.

157 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 20 in the community, 3 imported

The 20 community cases comprise 12 Singaporeans or permanent residents, and eight work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health.

Marks made by self-inking pens on ballot papers will not become invisible, says Elections Department

ELD said that it was aware of false information being circulated in messages and online posts.

Singapore GE2020: New faces, old-timers and quite a few lawyers among candidates

How many newcomers are there in this election? Find the answers to this and other key questions as we take a closer look at the candidates standing for election this year.

US to withdraw visas for foreign students whose classes move online

It was not immediately clear how many student visa holders would be affected by the move, but foreign students are a key source of revenue for many US universities as they often pay full tuition.

High Court dismisses father's bid to stop young son from moving back to Britain with his mother

Before moving to Singapore with their young son, a British couple signed a letter stating that if their relationship soured, the mother would return to Britain with the child.

