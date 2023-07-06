Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 6, 2023

HDB resale prices up 0.6% in June, sales volume at its lowest since February

June is typically a lull period for property transactions because of the school holidays.

6½-hour DBS service disruption in May due to human error

The outage on May 5 was DBS’ second disruption in two months.

Motorists can’t turn right to Woodlands Checkpoint from Woodlands Centre Road from July 17

Signs will be placed along the nearby roads to remind motorists of the change.

Government has right to terminate funding for SPH Media if wrongdoings are found: Josephine Teo

“We have built in safeguards that allow the Government to conduct our own ad hoc audits,” said Mrs Teo.

S’pore regulators propose mandatory climate reporting for listed, large non-listed firms

A committee formed by two of Singapore’s top regulators is seeking public feedback on the move.

SMRT launches AI-based video system to improve commuter safety on Bukit Panjang LRT

The system analyses the video feed from the 104 cameras installed at station platforms across the 13 LRT stops around the clock.

M1 users unable to make or receive calls: Telco says it took immediate action

According to an online outage tracker, there were over 300 complaints at around 9.35am today.

International school in Thailand turns S’pore CEO into multi-millionaire amid spike in Chinese students

Demand from Chinese students to attend SISB, originally called the Singapore International School of Bangkok, has soared.

Mandopop stars and fans express shock, disbelief over Coco Lee’s sudden death

“I wish life could have been gentler on your soul,” Singapore’s JJ Lin said in a tribute on social media.

Tech tools that help fans ‘jump’ queue to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets being sold online

IT experts warned that users can run into trouble with ticket providers or open themselves to potential scams.

