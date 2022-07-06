Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 6.
COE premiums hit all-time high of $110,524 in Open category
Rise in marriages and divorces last year with Singapore's easing of Covid-19 restrictions
Measures in S'pore's foreign interference law to counter hostile info campaigns take effect from July 7
The threat of foreign interference has risen in potential and severity because of the Internet and social media.
Indonesia hopes to deliver chicken to S'pore by next week after getting SFA nod
Only accredited sources that meet Singapore’s food safety and animal health standards will be allowed to export to the Republic.
Felicia Teo's death: Male friend accused of dumping her body has case adjourned to Aug 5
The family of Lasalle College of the Arts student Felicia Teo will have to wait longer for answers.
People's Park Centre up for collective sale at $1.8 billion
The latest collective sale bid comes after Golden Mile Complex was sold for $700 million in May.
Train service resumes on Thomson-East Coast Line after 3.5 hour disruption
The disruption, caused by a signal fault, is the 3rd fault on the TEL in recent months.
Engage S'poreans in good faith during Forward Singapore exercise: DPM Wong to public service
Australia, Singapore to explore boosting supply chain resilience: Vivian
Australia and Singapore will seek to draw on the "huge reservoir" of strategic trust between them to strengthen supply chains that could withstand future crises, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces Cabinet meltdown after 2 top ministers quit
The ministers tendered their resignations within 20 minutes of each other on Tuesday.