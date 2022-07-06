Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 6

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 6.

 

COE premiums hit all-time high of $110,524 in Open category

The previous record for the Open category COE premium was $110,500, set in 1994.

READ MORE HERE

Rise in marriages and divorces last year with Singapore's easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Marriages jumped 25.1%, marital dissolutions also rose by 13.4%.

READ MORE HERE

Measures in S'pore's foreign interference law to counter hostile info campaigns take effect from July 7

The threat of foreign interference has risen in potential and severity because of the Internet and social media.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Indonesia hopes to deliver chicken to S'pore by next week after getting SFA nod

Only accredited sources that meet Singapore’s food safety and animal health standards will be allowed to export to the Republic.

READ MORE HERE

Felicia Teo's death: Male friend accused of dumping her body has case adjourned to Aug 5

The family of Lasalle College of the Arts student Felicia Teo will have to wait longer for answers.

READ MORE HERE

People's Park Centre up for collective sale at $1.8 billion

The latest collective sale bid comes after Golden Mile Complex was sold for $700 million in May.

READ MORE HERE

Train service resumes on Thomson-East Coast Line after 3.5 hour disruption

The disruption, caused by a signal fault, is the 3rd fault on the TEL in recent months.

READ MORE HERE

Engage S'poreans in good faith during Forward Singapore exercise: DPM Wong to public service

Public officers will have a central role to play in the exercise, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Australia, Singapore to explore boosting supply chain resilience: Vivian

Australia and Singapore will seek to draw on the "huge reservoir" of strategic trust between them to strengthen supply chains that could withstand future crises, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

READ MORE HERE

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces Cabinet meltdown after 2 top ministers quit

The ministers tendered their resignations within 20 minutes of each other on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top