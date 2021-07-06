Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 6.

Ceca does not allow unconditional entry of Indian professionals into Singapore: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore's ability to regulate immigration and foreign manpower is not affected by Ceca.

READ MORE HERE

Indian EP holders nearly doubled to 25%, driven by digital economy growth, not due to Ceca

The top nationalities for EP holders have been consistent - namely, those from China, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and the UK.

READ MORE HERE

FTAs and globalisation critical to Singapore's survival: Ong Ye Kung

"We could not have advanced the welfare of Singaporeans to the degree we have without FTAs," said Mr Ong.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Does Ceca give Indian nationals a free pass into Singapore? 5 myths and facts about the trade pact

The free trade pact has come under attack from some quarters on social media, as well as during last year's general election.

READ MORE HERE

Swimming, cycling, lifting heavy weights should be avoided after Covid-19 jabs: MOH

Physical activities that are safe to do one week post-vaccination include casual walking, stretching and housework.

READ MORE HERE

Selling set-top boxes offering pirated streamed shows to be made illegal in Singapore

The proposed changes to the Copyright Act includes plugging gaps to make it harder for retailers to evade legal action.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who refused to wear a mask at MBS handed 14 new charges

The prosecution says Phoon Chiu Yoke failed to reply to calls and an e-mail by ICA requesting for her assistance in investigations.

READ MORE HERE

2 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, both unlinked

There are also 8 imported cases who were already placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia sources oxygen supply, including from Singapore, to battle Covid-19 surge

So far, Indonesia has logged over 2.31 million cases, including more than 61,000 deaths.

READ MORE HERE

14 Malaysians jailed after 'largest seizure' of e-vaporisers and components worth about $700,000

The men concealed them in seven Malaysian-registered lorries used to transport live chickens.

READ MORE HERE