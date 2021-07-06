Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 6.
Ceca does not allow unconditional entry of Indian professionals into Singapore: Ong Ye Kung
Singapore's ability to regulate immigration and foreign manpower is not affected by Ceca.
Indian EP holders nearly doubled to 25%, driven by digital economy growth, not due to Ceca
The top nationalities for EP holders have been consistent - namely, those from China, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and the UK.
FTAs and globalisation critical to Singapore's survival: Ong Ye Kung
"We could not have advanced the welfare of Singaporeans to the degree we have without FTAs," said Mr Ong.
Does Ceca give Indian nationals a free pass into Singapore? 5 myths and facts about the trade pact
The free trade pact has come under attack from some quarters on social media, as well as during last year's general election.
Swimming, cycling, lifting heavy weights should be avoided after Covid-19 jabs: MOH
Physical activities that are safe to do one week post-vaccination include casual walking, stretching and housework.
Selling set-top boxes offering pirated streamed shows to be made illegal in Singapore
The proposed changes to the Copyright Act includes plugging gaps to make it harder for retailers to evade legal action.
Woman who refused to wear a mask at MBS handed 14 new charges
The prosecution says Phoon Chiu Yoke failed to reply to calls and an e-mail by ICA requesting for her assistance in investigations.
2 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, both unlinked
There are also 8 imported cases who were already placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.
Indonesia sources oxygen supply, including from Singapore, to battle Covid-19 surge
So far, Indonesia has logged over 2.31 million cases, including more than 61,000 deaths.
14 Malaysians jailed after 'largest seizure' of e-vaporisers and components worth about $700,000
The men concealed them in seven Malaysian-registered lorries used to transport live chickens.