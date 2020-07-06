Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 6

PAP seeks 'not just your mandate, but your strong mandate' to lead S'pore through crisis: PM Lee

Singapore needs a capable government with the full support of a united people and the world is watching Friday's (July 10) election closely, he noted.

Don't vote for opposition if what you really want is a PAP govt, says PM Lee

Singaporeans should not undermine a system that has served them well, said PM Lee.

183 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 23 in the community, 3 imported

The 23 community cases comprise three Singaporeans or permanent residents, and 20 work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health.

2,000 more university places offered in second admissions exercise amid coronavirus pandemic disruption

The six autonomous universities made additional offers across a range of courses, said MOE.

GE2020: Election rallies and events to watch today

What are the e-rallies to watch today?

WP should state stand on Raeesah Khan's posts, not ask voters to write it a 'blank cheque' in Sengkang, says PAP

Ms Raeesah had made comments online on race and religion, for which two police reports were lodged against her.

Petrol prices, except for SPC's, creep up as economies reopen

After a month of staying at their lowest in several years, pump prices have moved up in line with higher wholesale fuel prices.

MRT hits new reliability high at mid-year

The MRT network has clocked another record: 1.6 million train-km between delays for the period ended June 2020, up from 1.4 million in the first quarter.

Comic Relief: Local artists use comics to disseminate health tips and spread positivity

The Covid-19 outbreak has been a challenging and chaotic period for many, but artists in Singapore are providing much needed clarity with the comics they illustrate.

34-year-old woman accused of murdering 95-year-old woman in Upper Serangoon arrested

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and the suspect, the 34-year-old woman, know each other.

