Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 5, 2023

Updated
Published
59 min ago

More aircraft to take to the skies on National Day to celebrate RSAF’s 55th anniversary

Twenty-one aircraft and some 1,600 RSAF personnel will be involved in the show.

Hospitals to prepare for possible surge in haze-related cases as hottest weather since 2019 looms

RC centres, air-conditioned study rooms in CCs may be used as “haze sanctuaries” for vulnerable groups such as seniors.

MAS books largest loss of $30.8b in effort to fight inflation

The translation effects are a consequence of MAS’ exchange rate-based monetary policy, which centres around the strength of the Singapore dollar.

COE prices dip across the board except for smaller cars

Motorcycle COE premiums fell the most – by 5.78% – to end at $10,090.

At least 3,718 people lost $12m to fake friend call scams in first half of 2023

Scammers pose as friends or acquaintances and then ask for financial assistance, the police said.

Malaysia to hold 6 state elections on Aug 12, nomination day on July 29

Elections will be held in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Man charged with attempted murder, allegedly drove van into cyclist

The victim is currently in serious condition in hospital, and is unable to communicate.

UOB pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift sell out after 3 hours; over 1 million queue numbers issued

Fans who received an access code from Ticketmaster can still buy tickets during the general sale on Friday at noon.

350,000 students can use two schemes to fully pay for school miscellaneous fees from 2024

The miscellaneous fee is used to defray the cost of school materials and programmes for students.

Print zines make a comeback with creative designs and niche storytelling

Priced from $20 to $80, these zines are polished affairs diving deep into sometimes obscure topics.

