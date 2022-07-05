Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 5

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 5.

 

S'pore near or at peak of current Covid-19 wave, cases expected to cross 12k

The Government has spent $730m and $220m subsidising Covid-19 inpatient and outpatient treatments.

READ MORE HERE

First man who admitted to role in OCBC scams to undergo reformative training

Leong Jun Xian will be detained in a centre and follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

READ MORE HERE

Five-room Marine Parade flat sold for $1.01m; first million-dollar flat in estate

The 126 sq m unit boasts a panoramic unblocked view of East Coast Park from all windows.

READ MORE HERE

Both short-term relief and structural measures needed to temper inflation

Measures take time to work their way through the economy, writes opinion editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore retail sales rise at faster pace of 17.8% in May

Sales were helped by the continued boost from tourist spending after travel restrictions were eased.

READ MORE HERE

Elderly man from Mexico, synagogue teacher among dead in Chicago suburb shooting

"What was supposed to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all," said family member of elderly man who was shot dead.

READ MORE HERE

Most non-certifiable courses won't be funded by SkillsFuture from 2024: Chan Chun Sing

SkillsFuture Credits will also no longer fund these courses.

READ MORE HERE

At least $34,000 lost in S'pore to scams involving fake travel agent websites

Victims had accessed fake travel agent websites and keyed in their personal and payment card details.

READ MORE HERE

9 new restaurants and hawker stalls on Bib Gourmand list

The eateries on the Bib Gourmand - nominated by Michelin inspectors - offer value-for-money food priced at no more than $45.

READ MORE HERE

I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon

Travel correspondent Clara Lock tied the knot in the Canadian Rockies in an intimate ceremony in April.

READ MORE HERE

