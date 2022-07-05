Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 5.
S'pore near or at peak of current Covid-19 wave, cases expected to cross 12k
The Government has spent $730m and $220m subsidising Covid-19 inpatient and outpatient treatments.
First man who admitted to role in OCBC scams to undergo reformative training
Leong Jun Xian will be detained in a centre and follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.
Five-room Marine Parade flat sold for $1.01m; first million-dollar flat in estate
The 126 sq m unit boasts a panoramic unblocked view of East Coast Park from all windows.
Both short-term relief and structural measures needed to temper inflation
Measures take time to work their way through the economy, writes opinion editor Grace Ho.
S'pore retail sales rise at faster pace of 17.8% in May
Sales were helped by the continued boost from tourist spending after travel restrictions were eased.
Elderly man from Mexico, synagogue teacher among dead in Chicago suburb shooting
"What was supposed to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all," said family member of elderly man who was shot dead.
Most non-certifiable courses won't be funded by SkillsFuture from 2024: Chan Chun Sing
At least $34,000 lost in S'pore to scams involving fake travel agent websites
Victims had accessed fake travel agent websites and keyed in their personal and payment card details.
9 new restaurants and hawker stalls on Bib Gourmand list
The eateries on the Bib Gourmand - nominated by Michelin inspectors - offer value-for-money food priced at no more than $45.
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon
Travel correspondent Clara Lock tied the knot in the Canadian Rockies in an intimate ceremony in April.