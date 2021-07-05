Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 5.

Larger groups of five diners expected to be allowed from July 12: Lawrence Wong

The stepped-up measures in May and June have worked in curbing the spread of Covid-19, he said.

16-year-old suffers cardiac arrest following strenuous weightlifting session six days after first Covid-19 jab

Those who have been vaccinated are urged to avoid strenuous activity for a week after receiving either of their mRNA doses.

Additional Covid-19 support measures for companies, workers, to cost $1.2 billion: Lawrence Wong

A key plank is the enhancement of the JSS for sectors that have been more badly affected.

Govt will conduct review of Covid-19 response, COI not an appropriate format: Teo Chee Hean

There will be a wide-ranging review of the Government's Covid-19 response after the situation has stabilised.

Global tax deal will make it harder for S'pore to attract investments: Lawrence Wong

But it is too early to work out the exact impact, as implementation details are still being negotiated.

Steady queue at supermarkets, pharmacies for free oximeter on first day of collection

Collection of the devices will last until Aug 5 at more than 300 outlets.

6 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 2 unlinked; 7 imported cases

The remaining four are linked to existing cases, and the patients had already been quarantined when they tested positive.

Malaysia's Parliament to sit for 5 days starting July 26 following calls from King for it to reconvene

The sitting will be held to present a national recovery plan and to amend necessary laws to conduct hybrid Parliament meetings.

Ex-cop convicted of Kovan double murder fails in bid for disciplinary probe against defence lawyers

Iskandar Rahmat had filed a complaint in 2018 against the six lawyers who defended him during his trial.

A*Star scientist performed sexual act in common area of condominium

Two women spotted him committing the offence at the Barossa Gardens condominium in Pasir Panjang Road.

