Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 4, 2023

1.5m S’poreans to receive up to $700 in August to defray GST and other living expenses
About 624,000 Singaporeans, aged 65 and above, will also have up to $450 credited to their MediSave accounts.
Controlling behaviour to be included under new laws to better protect family violence victims
Insurance being considered for CPF savings lost to scams
S’pore does not ban trade with Myanmar, but prevents sale of items that can hurt civilians: Vivian
The Republic has not conducted any military sales to Myanmar in recent years, says the foreign minister.
UOB card applications surge as Taylor Swift fans rush for Singapore concert tickets
Applications from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam rose by an average of 45% daily from June 21 to 27.
SkillsFuture to extend support to at-risk groups, step up digital training
More effort will also be channelled into coordinating the demand and supply of skills in a dynamic market.
askST Jobs: What to look out for in your next employer
A healthy and inclusive work environment and support for talent development are among key factors.
Myanmar maid who stabbed employer’s mum-in-law 26 times gets life term for murder
A bone-age test conducted days after the stabbing indicated she was 17. Thus, the only sentence available was that of life imprisonment, said the judge.
Returning Singaporean students can apply from July 11 to join local schools
Students are generally not admitted into Secondary 4 and Pre-University 2 as these are national examination years.