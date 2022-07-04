Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 4.
Govt to enhance $6.6b package to cushion impact of GST hike if need arises
"You have my word - if the situation worsens significantly, we will be prepared to do more," said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also the Finance Minister.
S'pore does not expect recession or stagflation next year but significant risks remain: Alvin Tan
Growth in 2022 is likely to come within the lower half of Ministry of Trade and Industry's forecast range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent.
Govt's approach to help is to offer short-term relief and support longer-term restructuring: DPM Wong
The aim is to encourage businesses to build their capabilities, and become more energy efficient and productive, said Mr Wong.
S'pore's prison conditions acceptable; no fans and mattresses for safety reasons: Shanmugam
Mr Shanmugam said Singapore's prison regime and prison environment are austere, intentionally so with a lot of emphasis on security and monitoring.
Fuel pump prices in S'pore fall further over weekend
CPF members' balances, interest earned hit new high in 2021; amount withdrawn for housing rises
The improvements in the balances - and consequently the interest received - reflect Singapore’s economic performance last year, said observers.
Bus, train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya Haji
On the North-South Line, the last trains towards Jurong East and Marina South Pier stations will depart from City Hall MRT at 12.30am.
Covid-19 pandemic spurs rise in online learning among Singaporeans
Popular topics of choice are work-related ones such as technology, business and data science.
askST Jobs: My boss keeps picking on me and criticising my work. What can I do?
While it is important to respect your boss, you also need to know your rights, experts said.
Insta-worthy Bali: Cafes, beach clubs and photo spots for the perfect shots
Dying to scratch that Bali itch? Here is a five-day, four-night itinerary that takes in the prettiest spots.