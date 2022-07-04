Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 4

Updated
Published
41 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 4.

 

Govt to enhance $6.6b package to cushion impact of GST hike if need arises

"You have my word - if the situation worsens significantly, we will be prepared to do more," said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also the Finance Minister.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore does not expect recession or stagflation next year but significant risks remain: Alvin Tan

Growth in 2022 is likely to come within the lower half of Ministry of Trade and Industry's forecast range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Govt's approach to help is to offer short-term relief and support longer-term restructuring: DPM Wong

The aim is to encourage businesses to build their capabilities, and become more energy efficient and productive, said Mr Wong.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's prison conditions acceptable; no fans and mattresses for safety reasons: Shanmugam

Mr Shanmugam said Singapore's prison regime and prison environment are austere, intentionally so with a lot of emphasis on security and monitoring.

READ MORE HERE

Fuel pump prices in S'pore fall further over weekend

The popular 95-octane fuel is $3.34 at SPC, and $3.35 elsewhere.

READ MORE HERE

CPF members' balances, interest earned hit new high in 2021; amount withdrawn for housing rises

The improvements in the balances - and consequently the interest received - reflect Singapore’s economic performance last year, said observers.

READ MORE HERE

Bus, train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya Haji

On the North-South Line, the last trains towards Jurong East and Marina South Pier stations will depart from City Hall MRT at 12.30am.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 pandemic spurs rise in online learning among Singaporeans

Popular topics of choice are work-related ones such as technology, business and data science.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: My boss keeps picking on me and criticising my work. What can I do?

While it is important to respect your boss, you also need to know your rights, experts said.

READ MORE HERE

Insta-worthy Bali: Cafes, beach clubs and photo spots for the perfect shots

Dying to scratch that Bali itch? Here is a five-day, four-night itinerary that takes in the prettiest spots.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top