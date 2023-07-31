Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 31, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
No issue for Christopher de Souza to remain Deputy Speaker, MP after acquittal: Observers
Mr de Souza was facing disciplinary proceedings brought against him by the Law Society.
Stricter requirements for electricity retailers to protect consumers in S’pore
They must have paid up capital of at least $1 million to ensure that they are credible and have sufficient financial standing.
Data incidents in Singapore’s public sector on the rise, 182 recorded in 2022
This comes as data sharing among agencies accelerates due to increased digitalisation.
Rules on use of national symbols to ease on Aug 1, stronger safeguards in place
In one key change, the national flag may be allowed to be displayed outside the National Day period for a gazetted time.
More job seekers, employees discriminated against over mental health issues in 2022: MOM survey
However, there were fewer overall who faced discrimination due to any personal attributes.
Man found unconscious in Henderson Road flat with his wife’s body dies in hospital
On Saturday, the man was found unconscious in the unit, where the body of his wife was also found.
Tan Kin Lian submits presidential election forms; will decide after other candidates confirmed
The 75-year-old who contested the 2011 presidential election said he believes he meets the requirements to run, as set out in the Constitution.
FairPrice expands house brand business to sustain mandate of keeping prices fair for S’poreans
Malaysian DPM Zahid accused of vote-buying in campaign for state polls
Good deals and low fares to China as visa restrictions lift
Week-long tours cost just a third to half of what one might pay for a Japan or Europe trip.