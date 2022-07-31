Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, July 31.

Changi Airport hits 50% of pre-pandemic passenger numbers

Some 2.9 million passengers used Changi Airport in June, compared with 5.8 million in June 2019.

New rules on social gambling to take effect from Aug 1

Social gambling in the form of playing mahjong and poker with family and friends at homes will be legalised.

'I caught Covid-19 three times': S'poreans reinfected with virus see milder symptoms

Reinfections are rare and over 99% of patients here do not get Covid-19 more than once, said an expert.

As firms rush to go green, consumers face growing risks of greenwashing

Some companies are leading consumers into believing that their practices are more environmentally positive than they are.

Chinese Long March rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth, debris spotted over Sarawak skies

The impact area was Sulu Sea, about 57km off the east coast of the Philippines’ Palawan Island.

Don't forget the past that made Singapore

Sharing, talking and arguing about the collective memory of S'poreans can help to more clearly define the nation's identity.

As China's economy slows, young Chinese struggle to find jobs

Nearly one in five Chinese aged 16 to 24 were unemployed in June, according to latest government figures.

Concrete canal in Tampines turned into naturalised waterway in 3rd such project

Section of Sungei Tampines widened and deepened, which will protect the area against flooding.

Where to eat cheap and delicious meals for $3 and below

The Straits Times tracks down seven great eats you can get for $3 and under.

Celebrate National Day with F&B creations with a local twist

As Singapore's 57th birthday beckons, find out where you can try laksa prawn quiche and chilli crab pie.

