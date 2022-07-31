Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, July 31.
Changi Airport hits 50% of pre-pandemic passenger numbers
Some 2.9 million passengers used Changi Airport in June, compared with 5.8 million in June 2019.
New rules on social gambling to take effect from Aug 1
Social gambling in the form of playing mahjong and poker with family and friends at homes will be legalised.
'I caught Covid-19 three times': S'poreans reinfected with virus see milder symptoms
Reinfections are rare and over 99% of patients here do not get Covid-19 more than once, said an expert.
As firms rush to go green, consumers face growing risks of greenwashing
Some companies are leading consumers into believing that their practices are more environmentally positive than they are.
Chinese Long March rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth, debris spotted over Sarawak skies
The impact area was Sulu Sea, about 57km off the east coast of the Philippines’ Palawan Island.
Don't forget the past that made Singapore
Sharing, talking and arguing about the collective memory of S'poreans can help to more clearly define the nation's identity.
As China's economy slows, young Chinese struggle to find jobs
Nearly one in five Chinese aged 16 to 24 were unemployed in June, according to latest government figures.
Concrete canal in Tampines turned into naturalised waterway in 3rd such project
Section of Sungei Tampines widened and deepened, which will protect the area against flooding.
