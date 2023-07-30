Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 30, 2023

Battery recycling firms to build new plants to cope with S’pore’s EV population growth

Singapore’s electric vehicle population has grown from over 1,300 in 2019, to 12,144 as of June 2023.

‘We’re lovin’ it’: Couple wed at McDonald’s in West Coast Park

The couple wanted a relaxing and fuss-free solemnisation ceremony.

India launches seven Singapore-made satellites

Satellites on board included one from Defence Science and Technology Agency and ST Engineering

Ukrainian drones hit Moscow, one injured, flights suspended

This attack is the latest in a series of recent drone assaults that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.

President’s role is to scrutinise key appointments in public service: Ng Kok Song

It is not enough to have good institutions; good people are needed too, he said.

Interfaith harmony is a concerted practice in Singapore and part of national identity: Tharman

Interfaith harmony is a distinctive part of Singapore’s identity, he said.

NTU appoints acting head of Chinese department amid plagiarism claims against professor

Associate Professor Yow Cheun Hoe was appointed acting head last Friday.

Typewriters popular again in Singapore, not just for aesthetic reasons

Schools reportedly use typewriters to encourage students to put more thought into their writing.

‘I’ve been called a misfit and a failure’: He battled ADHD to become a successful foodpreneur

In 2017, Aaron Yeo began the flame-torched wagyu donburi concept Waa Cow! in a space at NUS. Today, the chain of restaurants bring in an annual revenue of more than $10 million.

Mr Aaron Yeo battled ADHD and social labels to co-found Waa Cow, a successful chain of beef donburi restaurants.

A sleepy Chinese county wakes up to a tourism boom, thanks to village football

Celebrities’ sharing on social media of a football league in Rongjiang, Guizhou province, has propelled the county to national fame.

