Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 30, 2023

Battery recycling firms to build new plants to cope with S’pore’s EV population growth
Singapore’s electric vehicle population has grown from over 1,300 in 2019, to 12,144 as of June 2023.
‘We’re lovin’ it’: Couple wed at McDonald’s in West Coast Park
India launches seven Singapore-made satellites
Satellites on board included one from Defence Science and Technology Agency and ST Engineering
Ukrainian drones hit Moscow, one injured, flights suspended
This attack is the latest in a series of recent drone assaults that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.
President’s role is to scrutinise key appointments in public service: Ng Kok Song
Interfaith harmony is a concerted practice in Singapore and part of national identity: Tharman
NTU appoints acting head of Chinese department amid plagiarism claims against professor
Typewriters popular again in Singapore, not just for aesthetic reasons
Schools reportedly use typewriters to encourage students to put more thought into their writing.
‘I’ve been called a misfit and a failure’: He battled ADHD to become a successful foodpreneur
Mr Aaron Yeo battled ADHD and social labels to co-found Waa Cow, a successful chain of beef donburi restaurants.
A sleepy Chinese county wakes up to a tourism boom, thanks to village football
Celebrities’ sharing on social media of a football league in Rongjiang, Guizhou province, has propelled the county to national fame.