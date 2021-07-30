Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 30.
129 students, 17 school staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three months: Chan Chun Sing
This is about 0.03 per cent of the total student population from primary to pre-university levels.
All markets and hawker centres in S'pore now require TraceTogether check-in
NEA urged patrons to be socially responsible and perform their check-ins at access points.
S’pore’s total employment falls in Q2 but unemployment rates improve: MOM
Preliminary estimates showed that total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, contracted by 15,700.
Olympics: Schooling smarting after poor show, but promises there's 'much more left in the tank'
He was moved by the reaction on social media and the "empathy" shown to him by Singaporeans.
Olympics: Messages of support pour in for Schooling, other S'pore athletes in Tokyo
President Halimah Yacob and other public figures paid tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of the national athletes.
11 private hospitals and clinics get green light to import Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine: HSA
The plan is to administer the first jabs in August.
Covid-19 Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox, says CDC internal report
The amount of virus in a person infected with the Delta variant is a thousandfold more than with the original virus.
131 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 28 linked to Jurong Fishery Port
There was also one new case linked to the KTV cluster.
7 cultural and historical buildings in Bras Basah-Bugis to be lit up to mark National Day
Lesser known arts avenues have been chosen for the light-up this year.
Case issues alert against renovation contractor after getting 30 complaints
Most of the complaints were from consumers who made advance and instalment payments but experienced repeated delays.