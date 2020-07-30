Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 30.
JB-S'pore RTS Link will now be LRT system; operation date pushed back 2 years to end-2026
The link will connect passengers between Johor's Bukit Chagar terminus station and the Singapore terminus in Woodlands North.
Fares on JB-S'pore RTS link 'will not be costly', says Malaysia's transport minister
Prices will be set with the low-income group and daily commuters in mind, said Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.
SIA cuts pay of all staff by at least 10%; offers early retirement for ground staff, pilots
The full quantum of the monthly variable component of salaries will be cut from Saturday.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reverses day-old ban on restaurant dining
From Friday, eateries can run at half capacity, with each table capped at two diners, while the 1.5m rule between tables still applies.
WP's Pritam Singh clarifies he will donate half his salary increase as Opposition Leader, not half his entire salary
After income tax deductions, the amount works out to less than $96,000 of his $385,000 annual salary, he said.
Woman charged with abandoning newborn baby in private estate near Upper Paya Lebar
If convicted, the 29-year-old Indonesian can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak files appeal against conviction, sentence over 1MDB case
Najib is currently out on a RM2 million bail in two sureties.
SIA shares fall to 21-year low after record loss
The stock was among the worst performers on Thursday on a Bloomberg gauge of carriers in the Asia-Pacific region.
Lawyers engaged to represent trio allegedly linked to 4-year-old's murder
Two sets of lawyers turned up in court indicating that they have been approached to represent the girl's mother, Foo Li Ping.
Anti-Scam Centre recovers over $21.2m from cases such as love scams and bogus e-commerce dealings
The centre has handled more than 8,600 scam reports since it was established last year.