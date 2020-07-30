Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 30.

JB-S'pore RTS Link will now be LRT system; operation date pushed back 2 years to end-2026

The link will connect passengers between Johor's Bukit Chagar terminus station and the Singapore terminus in Woodlands North.

READ MORE HERE

Fares on JB-S'pore RTS link 'will not be costly', says Malaysia's transport minister

Prices will be set with the low-income group and daily commuters in mind, said Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

READ MORE HERE

SIA cuts pay of all staff by at least 10%; offers early retirement for ground staff, pilots

The full quantum of the monthly variable component of salaries will be cut from Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Hong Kong reverses day-old ban on restaurant dining

From Friday, eateries can run at half capacity, with each table capped at two diners, while the 1.5m rule between tables still applies.

READ MORE HERE

WP's Pritam Singh clarifies he will donate half his salary increase as Opposition Leader, not half his entire salary

After income tax deductions, the amount works out to less than $96,000 of his $385,000 annual salary, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Woman charged with abandoning newborn baby in private estate near Upper Paya Lebar

If convicted, the 29-year-old Indonesian can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

READ MORE HERE

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak files appeal against conviction, sentence over 1MDB case

Najib is currently out on a RM2 million bail in two sureties.

READ MORE HERE

SIA shares fall to 21-year low after record loss

The stock was among the worst performers on Thursday on a Bloomberg gauge of carriers in the Asia-Pacific region.

READ MORE HERE

Lawyers engaged to represent trio allegedly linked to 4-year-old's murder

Two sets of lawyers turned up in court indicating that they have been approached to represent the girl's mother, Foo Li Ping.

READ MORE HERE

Anti-Scam Centre recovers over $21.2m from cases such as love scams and bogus e-commerce dealings

The centre has handled more than 8,600 scam reports since it was established last year.

READ MORE HERE