Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 3, 2023

Updated
Published
55 min ago

Shanmugam, Vivian have done nothing wrong and retain his full confidence: PM Lee on Ridout Road

Nothing wrong with ministers renting bungalows from SLA provided it is properly done and all procedures are followed, he added.

Public servants with privileged info to declare before renting govt properties: SM Teo

The Prime Minister will also review the declarations needed for property transactions for ministers and PAP MPs.

Shanmugam says he rented Ridout bungalow ahead of family home’s sale

He had put his family home up for sale, as too much of his savings were tied up in the property.

Singapore to have new measures to ringfence customers’ crypto assets: MAS

There was broad support at a public consultation for service providers to safeguard customers’ monies, according to MAS.

Day one of plastic bag charge sees smooth roll-out with shoppers bringing their own bags

At FairPrice, shoppers can soon donate reusable bags for other people to take.

DPM Lawrence Wong to be appointed chairman of MAS and committee in GIC

Mr Wong has been a GIC board director since November 2018.

Singapore private home prices see first quarterly drop in 3 years

Cooling measures and higher interest rates take a toll on private residential prices which dropped by 0.4 per cent.

19 wild boars in Bukit Panjang put down since May after attacks; fences being installed

Cattle grids and fences installed at Bangkit Underpass have been observed to be effective at keeping out wild boars.

4 injured after explosion, fire in downtown Tokyo

The fire started in a building in a restaurant area of the bustling Shimbashi district.

Safari, tea and sea: A relaxing week in Sri Lanka

From beaches to safaris to hilly resorts, Sri Lanka has plenty to offer.

