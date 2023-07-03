Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 3, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Shanmugam, Vivian have done nothing wrong and retain his full confidence: PM Lee on Ridout Road
Nothing wrong with ministers renting bungalows from SLA provided it is properly done and all procedures are followed, he added.
Public servants with privileged info to declare before renting govt properties: SM Teo
The Prime Minister will also review the declarations needed for property transactions for ministers and PAP MPs.
Shanmugam says he rented Ridout bungalow ahead of family home’s sale
He had put his family home up for sale, as too much of his savings were tied up in the property.
Singapore to have new measures to ringfence customers’ crypto assets: MAS
There was broad support at a public consultation for service providers to safeguard customers’ monies, according to MAS.
Day one of plastic bag charge sees smooth roll-out with shoppers bringing their own bags
DPM Lawrence Wong to be appointed chairman of MAS and committee in GIC
Singapore private home prices see first quarterly drop in 3 years
Cooling measures and higher interest rates take a toll on private residential prices which dropped by 0.4 per cent.
19 wild boars in Bukit Panjang put down since May after attacks; fences being installed
Cattle grids and fences installed at Bangkit Underpass have been observed to be effective at keeping out wild boars.
4 injured after explosion, fire in downtown Tokyo
The fire started in a building in a restaurant area of the bustling Shimbashi district.