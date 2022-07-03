Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, July 3.
Elderly man who lived in HDB rental flat has $1m savings
Few would have guessed that he was actually cash-rich and with a well-devised retirement plan.
Authorities worldwide give warnings after Thailand legalises weed
Thai embassies have also advised Thais against carrying cannabis into countries where it is illegal.
S'pore-based crypto fund Three Arrows Capital files for bankruptcy in US
It is seeking protection under Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code, which allows foreign debtors to shield US assets.
Bukit Merah tuberculosis cluster: Is the disease more contagious than Covid-19?
Long hours, new work technologies among challenges faced by older workers in S'pore
Some older workers here have a tough time adjusting to new work processes and technologies, while others cannot put in long hours due to personal or health reasons.
US linguists so tickled by S'pore's toilet etiquette posters, they wrote a paper on it
Dr Keri Matwick, a lecturer at NTU, says she and her twin sister found these posters "humorous but complex" as they were not common in other countries.
10 tips for living large in a small space: How to max out your hybrid home
From furniture that folds away to flexible storage space, here is how to maximise space where you live and work.
From cosy home parties to a $20K themed celebration, kids' birthday bashes are back with a bang
Parents and party planners share eight tips on how to plan a memorable occasion for a child.
Hamilton Road heats up as an F&B enclave with cafes, bakeries and more
Many of the 14 restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries on the street opened in the last six months.
Carol Smith, Joshua Simon and Jill Lim to perk up your weekday mornings on Kiss92
The trio are taking over from Divian Nair, who hosted the morning show for the past three years.