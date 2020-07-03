Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 3.

Spreading falsehoods not the right kind of politics, says DPM Heng on SDP's 10 million population claim

"Singaporeans can judge whether you are saying something serious or you are just spreading statements like this with no basis whatsoever," said DPM Heng Swee Keat.

READ MORE HERE

WP chief Pritam Singh says there is room for fair comment on population numbers

Mr Singh said there should be room for fair comment on the population target that Singapore is aiming for, since ministers have alluded in the past to the possibility of a larger population size.

READ MORE HERE

Hotels to be open for staycations again with safe management measures in place

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Hotels are facing the worst occupancy rates in history, with foreign visitor arrivals to Singapore all but dried up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Choosing what Singapore's democracy should look like

The desire for a better system and what that system looks like will guide her voting choice, says correspondent Charissa Yong.

READ MORE HERE

PAP can carry out its agenda even if it loses supermajority, says WP chief Pritam Singh

Mr Singh also said that the Government has shown it is more responsive to people's concerns when it loses seats.

READ MORE HERE

169 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore, including 11 in the community

Three Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the new Covid-19 cases.

READ MORE HERE

More than 12,000 people placed in new jobs under SGUnited initiative: Josephine Teo

The initiative was introduced in March as part of the supplementary Resilience Budget to help job seekers cope with the worsening labour market prospects amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

P1 registration: 19 schools fill more than half of available spots after sibling registration in Phase 1

Princess Elizabeth Primary School topped the list, with 60 per cent of its places filled.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi to stay at Norwegian second-division side Raufoss

Negotiations to move to top-tier IK Start broke down, but several top-tier sides in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Poland are monitoring his progress ahead of the next transfer window.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor suspended for four months for intruding on woman's privacy

Dr Lum Yang Wei had taken the video at the hospital where both he and his victim - who was his colleague - worked.

READ MORE HERE