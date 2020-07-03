Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 3.
Spreading falsehoods not the right kind of politics, says DPM Heng on SDP's 10 million population claim
"Singaporeans can judge whether you are saying something serious or you are just spreading statements like this with no basis whatsoever," said DPM Heng Swee Keat.
WP chief Pritam Singh says there is room for fair comment on population numbers
Mr Singh said there should be room for fair comment on the population target that Singapore is aiming for, since ministers have alluded in the past to the possibility of a larger population size.
Hotels to be open for staycations again with safe management measures in place
Hotels are facing the worst occupancy rates in history, with foreign visitor arrivals to Singapore all but dried up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Choosing what Singapore's democracy should look like
The desire for a better system and what that system looks like will guide her voting choice, says correspondent Charissa Yong.
PAP can carry out its agenda even if it loses supermajority, says WP chief Pritam Singh
Mr Singh also said that the Government has shown it is more responsive to people's concerns when it loses seats.
169 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore, including 11 in the community
Three Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the new Covid-19 cases.
More than 12,000 people placed in new jobs under SGUnited initiative: Josephine Teo
The initiative was introduced in March as part of the supplementary Resilience Budget to help job seekers cope with the worsening labour market prospects amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
P1 registration: 19 schools fill more than half of available spots after sibling registration in Phase 1
Princess Elizabeth Primary School topped the list, with 60 per cent of its places filled.
Football: Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi to stay at Norwegian second-division side Raufoss
Negotiations to move to top-tier IK Start broke down, but several top-tier sides in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Poland are monitoring his progress ahead of the next transfer window.
Doctor suspended for four months for intruding on woman's privacy
Dr Lum Yang Wei had taken the video at the hospital where both he and his victim - who was his colleague - worked.