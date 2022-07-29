Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 29.
Job market continues recovery in Q2; global headwinds such as inflation can dampen demand
Retrenchments dipped to around 1,000 in the second quarter, rewriting the first quarter's record low of 1,320.
Nurses to receive 'retention payment' to keep them in the profession: Ong Ye Kung
More details on the enhanced payment package will be announced on Nurses Day, which falls on Aug 1.
S'pore manufacturers turn gloomy on outlook for first time since 2020
Firms in the services sector stayed positive as global travel resumed and Covid-19 curbs lifted.
Biden-Xi call yielded nothing new, but that could be good news
"The conversation was substantive; it was in-depth and it was candid," said a senior US administration official.
Giant screen crashes on stage in Hong Kong: One Mirror dancer in intensive care, inquiry ordered
In footage from the concert, audience members scream after the video screen lands directly on one dancer.
Philippines reports first case of monkeypox; virus found in returning Filipino
Over 6kg of drugs worth $313k seized in Sentosa hotel room, Shenton Way residence
Two Singaporeans, a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities.
Blistering British heatwave made at least 10 times more likely by climate change
Without human-induced climate change, the event would have been far more unlikely, the study said.