Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 29.

Job market continues recovery in Q2; global headwinds such as inflation can dampen demand

Retrenchments dipped to around 1,000 in the second quarter, rewriting the first quarter's record low of 1,320.

Nurses to receive 'retention payment' to keep them in the profession: Ong Ye Kung

More details on the enhanced payment package will be announced on Nurses Day, which falls on Aug 1.

S'pore manufacturers turn gloomy on outlook for first time since 2020

Firms in the services sector stayed positive as global travel resumed and Covid-19 curbs lifted.

Biden-Xi call yielded nothing new, but that could be good news

"The conversation was substantive; it was in-depth and it was candid," said a senior US administration official.

Giant screen crashes on stage in Hong Kong: One Mirror dancer in intensive care, inquiry ordered

In footage from the concert, audience members scream after the video screen lands directly on one dancer.

Philippines reports first case of monkeypox; virus found in returning Filipino

He has already been discharged and is undergoing isolation and monitoring at home.

Over 6kg of drugs worth $313k seized in Sentosa hotel room, Shenton Way residence

Two Singaporeans, a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities.

Blistering British heatwave made at least 10 times more likely by climate change

Without human-induced climate change, the event would have been far more unlikely, the study said.

Tanglin Club embroiled in saga involving ex-president's university qualifications

Some members are calling for Mr Yeoh En Lai's term of presidency to be voided.

Gem of a store: 4 new jewellery stores designed around human connection

Meet the home-grown jewellery brands taking the retail experience to the next level.

