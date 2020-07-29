Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 29.

Singapore sees worst-ever quarterly fall in employment in Q2 as retrenchments double: MOM data

The number of workers here, excluding foreign domestic workers, plunged by 121,800 in the second quarter.

Singapore Airlines reports record $1.1 billion loss in Q1 amid Covid-19 pandemic; reviewing 'shape and size' of its network

On its outlook, SIA noted that international air travel is not recovering as quickly as expected, with industry experts projecting slower recovery of global passenger traffic in near term.

Indonesian woman arrested for allegedly abandoning her newborn in private estate near Upper Paya Lebar

The baby boy was found outside a semi-detached home in Tai Keng Gardens near Upper Paya Lebar Road on Monday night.

Mid-career job seekers can apply for more than 13,000 work attachments from Aug 1

Workers on the attachments will receive a monthly training allowance of between $1,400 and $3,000, of which 80 per cent will be funded by the Government.

334 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community and 4 imported

Two Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the community cases.

NTUC, unions stepped in to ensure fair play in aircraft maintenance firm's retrenchment exercise

"The lack of transparency and disregard for negotiations with the unions are not acceptable and are not how a retrenchment exercise should be conducted," they said in a statement.

Big difference between textbook learning and the real world, says Education Minister Lawrence Wong

Learning does not stop at graduation, and getting a paper qualification is not the end-point, said Mr Wong.

Ex-Malaysia PM Najib settles S$320,000 in bail to remain free pending appeal in 1MDB corruption case

Najib has paid RM7 million in bail across all his court cases to date.

Li Shengwu fined $15,000 for contempt of court; one week's jail if he does not pay

He was also ordered to pay $8,500 for legal costs and $8,070.69 for disbursements to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

National facial ID service launches, DBS to use it for secure mobile sign-ups

Dubbed SingPass Face Verification, the captured facial image will be matched against the national biometric database.

