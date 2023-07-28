Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 28, 2023

Eligible parents to get enhanced Baby Bonus benefits from Aug 1, ahead of initial date in 2024

About 12,000 parents are expected to benefit from the bringing forward of the CDA First Step Grant.

READ MORE HERE

New Brickland MRT stop between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak set to open in 2034

When completed, it will allow more direct rail access for those at nearby educational institutions, such as ITE College West and Swiss Cottage Secondary School.

READ MORE HERE

HDB pushes back August BTO launch to end-September, early October

This is because the ballot results for the May BTO launch have been delayed.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

‘What’s your role?’ SGSecure shifts focus to mobilising community and increasing vigilance

The terror threat to Singapore is real, but people are increasingly complacent, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Banks to start charging customers for Singdollar cheques by Nov 1

This comes amid falling cheque usage in Singapore and, in turn, higher costs of handling them.

READ MORE HERE

Boy who flung cat off 22nd floor completed rehab programme; issued stern warning

Cat feeders and rescuers expressed their disappointment in how the investigations had turned out.

READ MORE HERE

Actress Michelle Yeoh and fiance Jean Todt finally wed after 19 years

The long-time couple tied the knot on Thursday in Geneva, surrounded by friends and family.

READ MORE HERE

Pump prices in Singapore rise across the board

The latest increases come on the back of higher crude oil prices following production cuts by major producers.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia, HK plan economic hub near S’pore border

The plan was announced during Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s visit to Malaysia. 

READ MORE HERE

WP MP Faisal Manap discharged from hospital after cardiac condition, now on medical leave

His constituency duties and activities will continue to be covered by his fellow Aljunied GRC MPs along with other volunteers and senior party members.

READ MORE HERE

