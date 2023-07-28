Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 28, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Eligible parents to get enhanced Baby Bonus benefits from Aug 1, ahead of initial date in 2024
About 12,000 parents are expected to benefit from the bringing forward of the CDA First Step Grant.
New Brickland MRT stop between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak set to open in 2034
When completed, it will allow more direct rail access for those at nearby educational institutions, such as ITE College West and Swiss Cottage Secondary School.
HDB pushes back August BTO launch to end-September, early October
‘What’s your role?’ SGSecure shifts focus to mobilising community and increasing vigilance
The terror threat to Singapore is real, but people are increasingly complacent, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on Friday.
Banks to start charging customers for Singdollar cheques by Nov 1
This comes amid falling cheque usage in Singapore and, in turn, higher costs of handling them.
Boy who flung cat off 22nd floor completed rehab programme; issued stern warning
Cat feeders and rescuers expressed their disappointment in how the investigations had turned out.
Actress Michelle Yeoh and fiance Jean Todt finally wed after 19 years
The long-time couple tied the knot on Thursday in Geneva, surrounded by friends and family.
Pump prices in Singapore rise across the board
The latest increases come on the back of higher crude oil prices following production cuts by major producers.
Malaysia, HK plan economic hub near S’pore border
The plan was announced during Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s visit to Malaysia.
WP MP Faisal Manap discharged from hospital after cardiac condition, now on medical leave
His constituency duties and activities will continue to be covered by his fellow Aljunied GRC MPs along with other volunteers and senior party members.